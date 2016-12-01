Five shows not to miss this week in the Northern Rivers

1. Club Swizzle

The brain child of Brett Haylock and Chris Chen, the owners of Brunswick Picture House and world-acclaimed troupe La Soiree, Club Swizzle will offer two shows in Brunswick Heads before its Christmas season at the Sydney Opera House.

This show is set around a cocktail bar, where the waiters - the Swizzle Boys - perform a series of acrobatics, while house band Mikey and the Nightcaps plus the hilarious Master of Ceremonies Murray Hill introduce the rest of the cast: a line-up of cabaret sweethearts hand-picked from around the world.

At Brunswick Picture House this Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 4pm. $20.

2. The Rubens

The Byron Shire will enjoy a double dose of The Rubens. The Rubens are an alternative rock band originally from Menangle, South West of Sydney. Their debut self-titled album was released in 2012. Their song Hoops reached number one in the 2015 Hottest 100 by triple J.

At the Beach Hotel, 1 Bay St, Byron Bay, this Saturday at 2.30pm, and at Hotel Brunswick, 4 Mullumbimby St, Brunswick Heads, on the same day from 8pm. Free gigs.

3. Renee Geyer

Renee Geyer will perform at Twin Towns Services Club on April 18. contributed

Renee Geyer's past is Australia's music history. Her career has spanned four decades and is still going strong. She is a singer, a songwriter, producer and author. She was Countdown royalty in her 20s with a string of pop, soul and reggae hits in the 1970s and 1980s followed her LA years in the studio with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Sting, Joe Cocker and Chaka Kahn.

At the Ballina RSL Club, Ballina, tomorrow Friday, from 7.30pm. $30.

4. The Rocky Horror Picture Show

THE Rocky Horror Picture Show is a 1975 film directed by Jim Sharman, based on the 1973 musical stage production of the same name. The story centres on a young, engaged couple whose car breaks down in the rain near a castle where they go for help. At Kyogle Cinemas, 26 Bloore St, Kyogle, on Thursday, December 1. The evening starts at 6.30pm, film screening from 7.30pm. $25 includes a drink and nibblies. 18+ event. Tickets online at eventbrite.com.au.

5. Dreamland

From the team behind Railway Wonderland, Dreamland is NORPA's new work to be performed at Eureka Hall. NORPA and an exciting creative collective bring the universal stories of the region's community halls to life in an evening of music, laughter, dance and performance. The play is on until December 10. New seats have been released for all remaining dates. For details visit norpa.org.au or phone 66220300.