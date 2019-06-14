Five reasons to pack up and live in Kyogle

STUNNING: Eden Creek is just one of the many idyllic places in Kyogle.

IT'S no secret - Kyogle is a hidden gem of the Northern Rivers.

Here are just some of the reasons why it's a worthy contender for investors and those looking for a tree change.

Natural beauty

Kyogle isn't called the 'Gateway to the Rainforest' for nothing. There's a beautiful, unspoilt natural environment with over a third of the LGA being state forests and national parks. Nestled against the World Heritage-listed Border Ranges National Park, Toonumbar Dam is stunning and it's just a stone's throw to Mt Warning.

Affordability

Kyogle has some of the most affordable land and housing on the Northern Rivers and new initiatives from the council - including no rate increases above pegging limits for the next 15 years and waiving developer contribution fees - makes it even more appealing.

Community

Kyogle's population is under 3000 meaning its small enough to keep a safe and friendly country vibe but big enough to cater for most needs.

Facilities and services

Kyogle has almost everything you need: A hospital, schools, daycares, shops, cafes, a cinema, swimming pool and 10-pin bowling alley and outdoor gyms.

Location, location, location

Kyogle's convenient location means you can take the scenic route to Brisbane, while places like Lismore are only about 40 minutes away. Casino is closer, taking about 25 minutes and the beaches of Byron Bay, Ballina and beyond takes just over an hour.