Five reasons to celebrate The Big Gig's tenth anniversary

DECADE OF LAUGHS: The Big Gig, MC'd by Mandy Nolan, celebrates its 10th year.

For 10 years now, on the last Thursday of the month, the Ballina RSL has offered laughter to local and visiting audiences with this free night of national headline comedy.

Attracting more than 350 people every month, The Big Gig has become one of the most-loved gigs on the coast, and MC Mandy Nolan has been there since the beginning.

We asked Nolan for five reasons why you should go to the Big Gig's 10th birthday show:

1. Because instead of just one feature act this month there are two seasoned international comics: Jonathan Atherton and Footy Show writer Tom Siegert.

2. Because there's going to be cake for everyone!

3. You can eat your cake and keep your figure because laughing actually burns calories. It also boosts your immune system. So think of your night out at the Ballina RSL as your comedic flu shot.

4. It's Free. And after all that rain and that flooding we need a laugh. Rotary will also be there with buckets collecting some money for those affected by the recent flood disaster.

5. Because Mandy Nolan is MC and this marks 10 years of the Big Gig with Nolan at the helm. Sure she's aged, but she's got funnier! You never know just what that girl is going to say.

To celebrate 10 years, The Big Gig lovers will enjoy two headline comedians: Jonathan Atherton and Tom Siegert.

International headline comedian Jonathan Atherton started Malaysia's first ever Comedy Club.

His show is fast, furious and rapid fire.

Tom Siegert has worked as a comedy writer on many TV programs, including Channel Nines Aussie Rules Footy Show

He has performed as a stand up comic all over Australia, at all the big clubs with all the big names.