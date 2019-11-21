Bower Bird by Jenny Kitchener for sale at the Mini Mudwood pop-up shop in Kyogle.

POP-UP shops tend to 'pop up' around Christmas and there is an obvious reason why - timing.

Jenny Kitchener is one of the artists with work for sale at the former Roxy Gallery site on the main street of Kyogle where local, original hand-crafted gifts will be sold in the run up to Christmas.

The Mini Mudwood pop-up shop is run by the Kyogle and District Arts Council and sells small artworks, ceramics, jewellery, fabric art, hand-woven baskets and bags, original prints, Christmas cards, sculptures, decorative items, soaps and the list goes on.

"You can feel good about buying locally and supporting the creative talent living in Kyogle and its surrounds," Ms Kitchener said.

The shop owner offers the pop-up shop a reduced rent and volunteers run the space.

Every year the Casino Country Craft pops up in Walker St in Casino and sells locally handmade items, including gifts suitable for Christmas. Money raised supports local charities.

Five reasons pop-up shops work

1. Timing is everything and Christmas has got to be the best time to use a retail space.

2. Prime retail position is key. Main street shopping or next to an already popular shop or cafe. Ask the shop near you pop-up if you can have flyers or a sign directing their customers your way. Offering discounts to these shop owners would be a generous gesture.

3. Products need to be unique and not what people can buy at big stores or online. Crafty, one-off, original products.

4. Enthusiasm for the space and your customers. Always give more than expected. That could mean in price, freebies or in the service. Make the shopping experience in your pop-up extra special. Then customers will tell their friends. Word of mouth in the country goes a long way.

5. Opening times. Be available, be open. Convenience is an important factor for shoppers. If you're closed, they may come back, or they may go somewhere else.

Sell your wares

To sell at Mini Mudwood you need to be a member of the Kyogle and District Arts Council. Membership is only $10 and you can join at the Roxy Gallery in the KMI Hall in Kyogle.

If you would like to participate or volunteer your time to mind the shop phone Deborah Brown on 04 583 04 825 or Wendy Cain on 04 011 65 670 by November30.

Min Mudwood pop-up shopp is at 143 Summerland Way, and doors open on December 4. The shop will operate, seven days a week, until December 23, 9am to 5pm every day.

Casino Country Craft is now open at Casino Centre, Walker St, Casino. Open Monday to Friday, 9am-4pm, and Saturday, 9am-noon. For information phone Robyn on 6662 2460.