Five 'old and new' things to check out at Splendour 2019

The Splendour in the Grass 2019 site at North Byron Parklands holds some new spaces for music lovers to discover this year.

The Splendour in the Grass 2019 site at North Byron Parklands holds some new spaces for music lovers to discover this year. Javier Encalada

SPLENDOUR in the Grass has changed and if you are going to the festival, you will find some new and different spaces at North Byron Parklands this year.

So here is a guide to survive Splendour in the Grass 2019:

1. The Barn is now Hiromi Hotel:

The much loved Barn, built over the years and used as an Amish space and even as a cemetery is now Hiromi Hotel.

Tweed-based artist Hiromi Tango, who some years ago exhibited his site-specific work at the old Lismore Regional gallery, has transformed the space into a playful venue full of colour and ready to be explored.

2. Tiny Dancer is not tiny anymore:

For years, Tiny Dancer was a small tent where the uber cool and the super weird converged in what even for Splendour standards could get a bit extravagant.

What used to be a small space will now be a massive space surrounded by containers where punters will enjoy the music by some of the coolest DJs in Australia.

3. Catch the influencer, not the influenza, at the VIP and chill:

If you thought your Gold Bar pass made you the coolest dude in town, stop reading right now: this year's Splendour features a VIP Village, a place where it actually matters who you are, what you look like, and how many followers you have on Insta.

If you are not posting on socials from the VIP Village, how will you survive?

Chilling spaces, dedicated bars and lots of soft lighting guarantee the best photos, no filter needed.

4. Splendour in the Craft:

This is an oldie but a goodie, just like me.

The best part of your Splendour arvo is the time you spend pimping your new sunnies or your pumps with all kinds of glitter, hot glue and coloured materials while listening to a Japanese / Australian duo dressed as bananas play music live.

And all this before you hit the dance floors and the bars. What's not to like?

5. The music stages:

No, you are not tripping. GW McLennan and the Amphitheatre have moved.

GW McLennan is now in a cosy corner with easy access, and if you have been to Falls Byron Bay you will know as the Forest Stage.

The Amphitheatre is at the same location, but it moved a bit back to accommodate more punters closer to the stage. That mosh pit will be epic.