We love a good takeaway.
Five of the best takeaways (that are still good next day)

Adam Daunt
8th Apr 2020 12:00 PM
Takeaway is great but some takeaway has a small window between being great and being a cold mess so here's six great local takeaways which are still good the next day to give you bang for your buck.

Thai Satay Hut

Located in the heart of Lismore, Thai Satay Hut is a popular Thai eatery due to its focus on using fresh local produce. There is a saying that curry is always better then next day and the Thai Satay Hut has a wide range of curries available plus much more. Contact (02) 66220707 to arrange pick up or home delivery.

Indian Mumtaj

Curry enhances itself the next day and no one knows that better than the team at Indian Mumtaj. Catering from meat lovers to vegans, Mumtaj has something for everyone, including their secret menu. They can also advise on which meals freeze best for long-term planning. Takeaway pick-up and home delivery available, contact (02) 6621 3736.

Stockpot Kitchen

With their new lockdown menu, Stockpot has plenty of takeaway options to tide you through a few days. Their burgers are still going but the platters are good value for those who want to get a few days worth of food. They also have pick up points scattered around the Northern Rivers. Contact (02) 6621 6684.

Il Buco

A well-regarded Byron Bay establishment, Il Buco is offering takeaway and delivery options at the moment. Their authentic Italian menu has something for everyone and feed the whole family. Il Buco has developed a great reputation for their artisinal and unique pizzas. Contact (02) 6680 9186.

La Cucina Di Vino

A bit of Italy in the heart of Ballina, La Cucina Di Vino offers a great tasting range of Italian food. Open from Monday for takeaways only with a limited menu. The great thing about Italian food is the common options, pizza and pasta, are reheatable or taste just as good cold. Some pasta can even be stored and frozen. Contact (02) 6618 1195.

Mandarin Palace

If you fancy some Chinese food, the Mandarin Palace is the place for you. Popular with Lismore's locals, the Mandarin palace has a wide menu which caters for everyone. The Palace is still operating a take-away only menu, contact (02) 6621 8014 to arrange a pick up.

Lismore Northern Star

