Five of the best new songs from Northern Rivers artists

TIME TO SHINE: Blake Rhodes, known on stage as Mr Rhodes, has released his first single of 2020. (Credit: Contributed)

TIME TO SHINE: Blake Rhodes, known on stage as Mr Rhodes, has released his first single of 2020. (Credit: Contributed)

THE Northern Rivers has a vibrant music scene which has been active in 2020 - here are five of the best recent releases.

Meg Hitchcock - Hello Moon

Originally from the UK, Meg Hitchcock found her way to Australia's easternmost point and never left Byron Bay. Her debut single Hello Moon is an exciting start for a local artist and carries a unique sound. Hello Moon leans heavily into 80s disco with the use of a synth-driven, energetic track.

Mykaela Jay - Purple Flowers

Purple Flowers is a fresh release from Mykaela Jay's upcoming album, Mother Dearest, which will be out later this year. Released on August 28, Purple Flowers maintains the jazz inspiration which was seen in her debut single A Dog's Way Home, with some stunning vocals.

SEE MORE: NEW SINGLE IS A POSTCARD OF HOME

Rhodes feat. Thomas Shaw - Doing it well

Mr Rhodes has dropped his first single of 2020, combining with another Northern Rivers musician in Thomas Shaw to create Doing it well. Rhodes was one of three recipients of the Generations Fellowships from Create NSW earlier this year.

SEE MORE: THE PHONE CALL THAT CHANGED SINGER'S LIFE

Doing it well sees Rhodes combine his rollicking raps with some punchy electronic production for a three and a half minute track which stands out as his best work to date.

Seaside - D opamine

Seaside have had a prolific 2020 in a music sense and their single Dopamine, which was released in early August, continued a breakthrough year for the band. It has all the elements which carved them a legion of fans, and has done extremely well, bringing them a series of four star reviews online.

Joe Ritch - Not Yet

Hailing from the North Coast, Joe Ritch is part of the Unearthed High competition as well. His latest track, Not Yet, follows on from his debut release Daydreams. It carries that same dreamy electronic sound from Daydreams but the production is tighter for a standout track.

All tracks mentioned here are available on Spotify.