Five Northern Rivers homes under $250k

ON THE back of the depressing news Byron Bay's average house price is over $1 million we put together this list of five Northern Rivers homes under $250,000.
With a $30,000 deposit repayments are about $360 per week on $250,000 properties.
1. $245,000
Three-bed Queenslander with teak floors and French doors.
2. $245,000
30 Campbell Crescent, Goonellabah
Up high with views, this split-level house has been renovated.
3. $250,000
17 Lindsay Street Old Grevillia, Kyogle
Rural village, timber and iron four-bed home with a combustion wood heater.
4. $190,000
648m2 fenced four-bed highset weatherboard close to the Coraki golf club.
5. $245,000
16 Engine Street, South Lismore
Three-bed original timber home on a large level block close to the CBD.
Price still not right? Try one of the units under $200,000:
1. $189,000:
Central two-bed unit with built-ins and lock up garage.
2. $162,000
6/38 Cathcart St Girards Hill
Two-bed unit located in a secure 'Carinya Court' complex.
3. $198,000
124/399 Ewingsdale Road Byron Bay
Retire at Byron Bay in this Manufactured Home at Discovery Park and pay no stamp duty, water or solicitors fees.