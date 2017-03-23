28°
Five Northern Rivers homes under $250k

Alina Rylko
| 23rd Mar 2017 9:44 AM
These Northern Rivers properties are under $250,000.
These Northern Rivers properties are under $250,000. Contributed

ON THE back of the depressing news Byron Bay's average house price is over $1 million we put together this list of five Northern Rivers homes under $250,000.

With a $30,000 deposit repayments are about $360 per week on $250,000 properties.

1. $245,000

24 Baillie St, North Lismore

Three-bed Queenslander with teak floors and French doors.

2. $245,000

30 Campbell Crescent, Goonellabah

Up high with views, this split-level house has been renovated.

3. $250,000

17 Lindsay Street Old Grevillia, Kyogle

Rural village, timber and iron four-bed home with a combustion wood heater.

4. $190,000

36 Union Street Coraki

648m2 fenced four-bed highset weatherboard close to the Coraki golf club.

5. $245,000

16 Engine Street, South Lismore

Three-bed original timber home on a large level block close to the CBD.

Price still not right? Try one of the units under $200,000:

1. $189,000:

8/116 Laurel Avenue, Lismore

Central two-bed unit with built-ins and lock up garage.

2. $162,000

6/38 Cathcart St Girards Hill

Two-bed unit located in a secure 'Carinya Court' complex.

3. $198,000

124/399 Ewingsdale Road Byron Bay

Retire at Byron Bay in this Manufactured Home at Discovery Park and pay no stamp duty, water or solicitors fees.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  cheap houses cheap northern rivers homes northern rivers real estate

