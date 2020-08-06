Five Northern Rivers business which adapted during COVID-19

BUSINESSES have been pushed to their limits during the coronavirus pandemic but here are four Northern Rivers businesses which adapted their business to help the community.

Cape Byron Distillery

Better known as the makers of Brookie's Gin and Mac liqueur, Cape Byron Distillery noticed the need for hand sanitiser and did something about it. The natural hand sanitiser proved a hit with customers and sold in good numbers as evidence of it's popularity.

Night Owl Cottage

Located in Kyogle, Night Owl Cottage focused on handmade produce bags, home decor items and dolls but due to the COVID-19 outbreak has begun creating handmade face masks. It has proved popular with most of the designs selling out quickly on Night Owl Cottage's Facebook page.

Candylane Fashion Boutique

Candylane Fashion boutique showed there was no reason face masks had to be unsightly with their range of handmade face masks. The Alstonville business started making the masks in March and they have flown out the door in their hundreds such is the demand for face masks during COVID-19.

Lord Byron Distillery

Lord Byron Distillery is known for its versatile production of spirits, which ranges from vodka to rum to whisky, and you can add hand sanitiser to that in 2020. The Byron company responded to a pressing need in the community by crafting their own hand sanitiser on location, using aloe vera and essential oils.

