Five new council traineeships up for grabs

LOCAL teens preparing to leave school or those wanting to try their hand at something different are being urged to apply for five new traineeships on offer by Byron Shire Council.

The traineeships are across a range of sectors in Council including childcare, horticulture, records management, business administration and water operations.

People and Culture Manger Kylie Armstrong said the traineeships highlight the diverse range of career opportunities that are available at Council.

"Many people are not aware of how many different jobs and careers there are not just at Byron Shire Council, but in all local governments across Australia," Ms Armstrong said.

"We are especially hoping that some of this year's school leavers will apply for these traineeships because this will give them the opportunity to work near their homes and continue to live in the area," she said.

"Traineeships are valuable because they combine work-based training while allowing people to also get formal qualifications.

"Many people who do traineeships go on to full-time employment and careers in the local government sector so this could be a great opportunity for many people to either kick-start their working career, or simply make a change and try something new," Ms Armstrong said.

For more information on how to apply for the traineeships go to Council's website: www.byron.nsw.gov.au/Council/Working-at-Byron-Shire-Council/Current-vacancies

The closing date for applications is October 28.

For more information contact Kylie Armstrong, Manager People and Culture, on 6626 7000.