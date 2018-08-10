Five local trainers could contest $27,000 Casino Cup

TRUE TO FORM: She Tells Lies after winning the Beef Week Cup at Casino last year. The seven-year-old mare won at Ballina last start and is in the field for the Casino Gold Cup (1400m).

TRUE TO FORM: She Tells Lies after winning the Beef Week Cup at Casino last year. The seven-year-old mare won at Ballina last start and is in the field for the Casino Gold Cup (1400m). Susanna Freymark

CASINO could be represented by four, maybe five, local trainers in the $27,000 Hotel Cecil Casino Gold Cup (1400m) tomorrow.

As of yesterday, last year's winner Landmarks (Scott Cumming), last start Ballina winner She Tells Lies (Leo Clapham), seven-year-old gelding Phast Lad (Tom Pratt) and nine-year-old Moringa's Stroller (Patrick Randall) were set to run in the feature race.

Spirit of Husson, a six-year-old gelding son of Husson trained by Neil Creighton at Casino, is the second emergency and if he does get a start he will jump from barrier two.

Landmarks has not been as lucky in the barrier draw and will go from 13 (11 if the two emergencies don't get a run) after starting from barrier eight and winning the cup last year by just over a length and a half from the John Shelton-trained Belflyer.

It was his fourth career win and his second at Casino.

He also finished a close fourth to Malmoosa in the Beef Week Cup at Casino this year and was second to Zamex in the Maclean Cup (1400m) at Grafton at his last start.

She Tells Lies is a last start winner, having burst home along the rail to win over 1010m at Ballina.

The mare is trained by Leo Clapham and has won eight of her 57 starts for $105,620 in prizemoney. She has drawn barrier 12, one inside Landmarks, with Olivia Pickering to ride her again.

Phast Lad has drawn barrier nine with Kanochiri Fujii to ride for Casino trainer Tom Pratt. The gelding son of Henrythenavigator has won six of his 46 starts but has been consistent with 16 placings as well.

He won his maiden at Casino almost four years ago and was sixth in the 2016 Beef Week Cup.

Moringa's Stroller has yet to win on his home track for trainer Patrick Randall.

The nine-year-old gelding son of Pembroke has eight wins in a 75-race career and will go from barrier eight with in-form jockey Brooke Stower aboard.

So a local winner in the Casino Cup would not surprise, while Grafton trainers John Shelton (Cash Spinner), Todd Fletcher (Dustman) and Neville Stewart (Push The Sky Away) also have hopes.

Lismore trainer Danny Bowen has Greselin engaged and would like nothing better than to emulate his most recent cup day trip to Casino when he won the Flying and the cup.

Greselin, a six-year-old mare by Bernardini which has won seven of her 41 starts, won the Flying at Casino on Beef Week Cup day and steps up to the 1400m in fine fettle after carrying 63kg in the recent 1010m sprint at Ballina won by She Tells Lies.

Kyle Wilson-Taylor took 4kg off Greselin's impost at Ballina and this time she will carry 56kg with Matthew McGuren in the saddle from barrier six.