Five local acts confirmed for Splendour 2017

A NUMBER of Northern Rivers residents have been confirmed as performers for Splendour in the Grass 2017.

The list, until today, is:

1. Dope Lemon

Dope Lemon is the solo music project by Angus Stone.

The Byron Shire resident unveiled Dope Lemon in February 2016.

The album Honey Bones was recorded with Rohin Brown (of The Walking Who) and Elliot Hammond (of The Delta Riggs) in Stone's own farm studio.

The song Uptown Folks was released as the first song from the album in February 2016, with Triple J describing the track as "laidback coastal rock", while Marinade was released as a single on the American iTunes Store in May.

The album was released last June.

Lead track Marinade set the airwaves alight, wracking up plays in the millions on Spotify and cracking Triple J's Hottest 100 of 2016.

Stone has an interesting history as a solo artist at Splendour in the Grass: His debut solo album, Smoking Gun, was issued in April 2009 under the pseudonym Lady of the Sunshine, and reached the top 50 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

His second solo album, Broken Brights, was issued on 13 July 2012 and peaked at number 2.

Angus Stone began to play his new solo music at Splendour in the Grass in Byron Bay in July 2012.

2. Bernard Fanning

Northern Rivers resident and musician Bernard Fanning performing at Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17. Kirra Pendergast

BYRON Bay resident and Australian rock icon Bernard Fanning is best known as the lead singer and frontman of alternative rock band Powderfinger from its formation in 1989 to its dissolution in 2010.

Civil Dusk (Dew Process/Universal Music) is the name of his latest album, released last August.

Brutal Dawn , the second part of Civil Dusk, is set to be released later this year.

Fanning and his family moved to Byron Bay in the middle of 2015, but he acknowledged that has been in between his native Brisbane and this area all his life.

"Although we have been coming here for 30 years since I left school, we are still pretty new to Byron," he said.

The Fanning family moved out of Tyagarah, where they lived for a short while, but it's in this area where Fanning has now set his latest project, La Cueva (Spanish for The Cave), a recording studio he now co-owns with legendary local music producer Nick Didia.

Civil Dusk won the Best Adult Contemporary Album at the ARIA Awards 2016.

The win was the fifth ARIA awarded to Fanning during his solo career, joined by a massive 18 ARIAs won by his former band Powderfinger (only second to Silverchair with 21).

Fanning will be back to North Byron Parklands after his show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on January 1 when, besides hits such as Wish You Well and songs from Civil Dusk, he finished his set singing Prince's Purple Rain, under the rain.

3. The Wilson Pickers

The Wilson Pickers is a country blues band formed in 2008 by Sime Nugent, Danny Widdicombe, Billinudgel's Andrew Morris, Ben Salter and John Bedggood.

THE Wilson Pickers launched their third album ,You Can't Catch Fish From a Train, lasct October in Bangalow.

The release is available nationally through ABC Music / Universal Australia and was nominated for best Blues and Roots Album in the 2016 ARIA Awards .

Recorded in the round at Andrew Morris's house, the Church Farm Studios in Billinudgel, over three days in February 2016, the album returned The Wilson Pickers to the bluegrass instrumentation and five-part harmony singing that propelled this side project to centre stage in 2009.

This album was more than a reunion for five fine singer/ songwriter/multi- instrumentalists. It was a miracle.

The 2011 leukaemia relapse of beloved member Danny Widdicombe saw the band on immediate and indefinite hold while he undertook treatment.

By 2015, with Widdicombe's recovery, The Pickers were raring to get back into the studio with unfinished business.

Byron Bay resident and iconic producer Nick DiDia (Bruce Springsteen, Rage Against The Machine, Bernard Fanning) mixed and mastered the album.

4. Paul George

Black Rabbit George, aka Paul George. contributed

Pray is the first single to emerge from Black Rabbit George's second EP, The Cause.

Black Rabbit George is the solo project by Byron Shire resident Paul George.

The local musician, who is also one half of electronic festival lords Tijuana Cartel, released this reflective folk masterpiece last February.

Entirely self-produced, George's skills shine through in this strikingly beautiful piece of music.

The cascading guitar motifs, the delicate and dark lyrical expression, the wistful vocal chorus.

Written on the road, on tour, in far-flung corners of Australia and on a remote island off Bali, the Black Rabbit repertoire explores his own musical roots and the stuff that somehow got stuck in the dark recesses of his brain on a musical odyssey that's now lasted for more than two decades.

Paul George is part of the Global Village's line up for Splendour 2017.

5. Wild Marmalade

This innovative, contemporary and uniquely Australian high-energy dance music troupe is a favourite at local markets and stages across the Northern Rivers.

Wild Marmalade is the world's original didgeridoo and drum band, formed by Mullumbimby resident Si Mullumby and Matt Goodwin.

Fusing the ancient sounds of the didgeridoo with contemporary dance beats, their sound is a meeting of Si's synth stylee didgeridoo drones with the explosive beats of Matt Goodwin on drum kit.

Drawing on rhythms from all over the world and inspired by indigenous sounds and the grooves of the present, Wild Marmalade's high energy shows uplift audiences with their display of powerful, joyous and infectiously danceable music.

Wild Marmalade have performed with Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas and Montreal, toured Japan, Europe, the USA and Australia.

Wild marmalade is part of the Global Village's line up for Splendour 2017.