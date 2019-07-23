Five homes sell for more than $1 million in just one week

STUNNING: This architecturally designed home in Skennars Head sold for more than $2 million.

LAST week was a strong week for properties sold across the Northern Rivers.

The usual suspects dominated the top 10 sales - Byron Shire, and Lennox Head - with five of the top ten fetching more than $1 million.

The top gong went to 30 Killarney Crescent in Skennars Head, which sold for $2.25 million by First National Byron Bay's Oliver Aldridge and Paul Prior.

Featuring five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four car spaces, this Skennars property is architecturally designed and features "spectacular” ocean views.

It is set on 1361sqm of flat, low maintenance land, and the master bedroom features floor-to-ceiling windows to daydream while looking out to Sharpes Beach and beyond.

Curiously, the median apartment sold price this week outpaced homes, at $755,000 and $702,500 respectively.

The other top properties sold were:

$1,503,000: 1 Kalamajere Drive, Suffolk Park - First National, Byron Bay

1 Kalamajere Drive, Suffolk Park - First National, Byron Bay $1,190,000: 1/1 Dress Circle Drive, Lennox Head - Elders, Lennox Head

1/1 Dress Circle Drive, Lennox Head - Elders, Lennox Head $1,150,000: 2/147C Cherry Street, Ballina - McGrath, Ballina

2/147C Cherry Street, Ballina - McGrath, Ballina $1,150,000: 10 Victor Place, Lennox Head - Harcourts, Ballina

10 Victor Place, Lennox Head - Harcourts, Ballina $830,000: 53 Jameson Avenue, East Ballina - McGrath, Ballina

53 Jameson Avenue, East Ballina - McGrath, Ballina $800,000: 6/274 River Street, Ballina - McGrath, Ballina

6/274 River Street, Ballina - McGrath, Ballina $775,000: 16 Cabbage Tree Island, Old Bar - Ray White, Manning Valley

16 Cabbage Tree Island, Old Bar - Ray White, Manning Valley $750,000: 17 Elvadale Place, Nunderi - Raine & Horne, Banora Point

17 Elvadale Place, Nunderi - Raine & Horne, Banora Point $720,000: 1 Sugarwharf Place, Lennox Head - Lois Buckett Real Estate.

Data is supplied by RP Data for The Northern Star.