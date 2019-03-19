Menu
FIVE GENERATIONS: Meeting in Ballina are five generations of the one family (from left) Merv Berger, Merv's daughter Ruth Gradwell, Merv's granddaughter Kerren Kernaghan, Merv's great-granddaughter Monique Gradwell, and Merv's great-great-grandson Jayce Sellick.
Five generations of family gather in Ballina

19th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
FIVE generations gathered in Ballina recently, just in time for the patriarch of the family's 95th birthday.

Merv Berger, who was born on the Tablelands, but lived in Lismore for about 40 years before retiring to Lennox Head, turned 95 last Thursday.

Nearly two months before, a new member of the family entered the world at Nambour, making five generations alive today.

The family gathered at RSL LifeCare's Florence Price Gardens a few weeks ago to introduce Merv to his great-great-grandson, Jayce Sellick.

