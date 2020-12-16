Menu
FLOOD RESCUE: Two SES crews from the Murwillumbah unit were tasked with helping NSW Ambulance paramedics to reach a medical patient near Cane Rd, between Condong and Kynnumboon near Murwillumbah, on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 as flooded roads meant the ambulance could not reach the patient.
News

Five flood rescues: SES unit reveals its busy day

Alison Paterson
16th Dec 2020 2:00 PM
A NORTHERN RIVERS State Emergency Service unit has revealed it’s been all hands on deck with flood rescues, a medical assist and helping to evacuate people to safety.

On Wednesday morning SES Murwillumbah posted on social media that “yesterday was ‘interesting’ for us.”

“Our flood intelligence gurus were watching with keen interest at the heavy rainfall in the upper catchment of the Tweed River in the very early hours of yesterday which resulted in the flooding later that day (fortunately in daylight).”

According to the unit their tasks included; “five flood rescues, two food resupplies for people who can’t access their usual roads and one medical assist for NSW Ambulance which required boat transport for the patient (fortunately one of our SES members is also a nurse) plus one SES Evacuation Order issued, we maintained very close liaison with our Community Action Team (CAT) in Tumbulgum.”

As well as these urgent tasks the unit members were also busy fixing leaking roofs, removing trees and branches down on houses and roads and filing sandbags.

“As we move into the recovery phase don’t forget to monitor the weather, rain is still forecast,” the unit posted.

“Be careful driving on the roads; there is a lot of damage to causeways and there will be mud, silt and debris on some roads (and watch out for landslips and fallen trees.”

