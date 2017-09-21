Five fantastic gigs on the Northern Rivers this weekend

1. Dan Sultan's Killer in Byron Bay

Killer is the name of Dan Sultan's new album.

Influenced by an innovative pop landscape, Killer takes Sultan's honest storytelling into uncharted territory and exhibits a sophisticated leap forward in production and instrumentation.

Lyrically, Sultan pushes into some of his most personal and political realms yet, though he says: "I don't consider myself political or preachy".

The songs are inward, reflective and painfully honest.

Killer was recorded in Melbourne with long-time friend Jan Skubiszewski.

At The Northern, Byron Bay, today from 8pm. Tickets from oztix.com.au. 18+.

2. Theatre in Goonellabah

The cast of Birthrights by Lismore Theatre Company. Richard Johnson

BIRTHRIGHTS, by David Williamson, is a smart, funny, bitter-sweet Australian play about surrogate parenthood and the complications that follow.

This is a play exploring the female experience while not afraid to make men the subjects of sometimes derisive laughter.

At the Rochdale Theatre, Goonellabah, tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday. For details visit lismoretheatrecompany.org.au.

3. Shelly Brown Trio in Lennox Head

Northern Rivers artist Shelly Brown. CONTRIBUTED

Shelly Brown is a musician and vocal coach based in Lennox Head.

Born in Ballina, she grew up singing around the dinner table where music was about participation, passion and personal expression.

Shelly's trio includes Dan Brown on keys and Grant Gerathy on drums, playing folk, soul and blues covers and originals.

At Club Lennox, Lennox Head, this Sunday 4pm to 7pm.

4. Musical Theatre in Ballina

STARS: The four girls sing and swing their way into the Sixties in The Marvellous Wonderettes

This is the last chance to witness Ballina Players' production of The Marvelous Wonderettes, a show that offers chart-topping hits from the 1950s and 1960s to tell the story of four girls with big skirts, big voices and big dreams.

The season runs at the Ballina Players Theatre, 24 Swift St, Ballina, until this Sunday.

Tickets from ballinaplayers.com.au.

5. Ol' Time Blues in Urbenville

ON STAGE: The Linelockers are a roots rockabilly and honky tonk trio from Lismore.

THE Linelockers are a raw roots rockabilly trio boasting an impressive variety of high-energy roots, rock'n'roll, rockabilly and honky tonk songs.

Their grass roots approach to traditional rockabilly and honky tonk standards, along with authentic original material, are sure to keep that dance floor bopping.

The Linelockers will be at The Bluesville Happening at Urbenville this weekend.

Besides The Linelockers, the line up will include The Mark David Express and The Wyan Currs.

At The Crown Hotel, Urbenville, this Saturday Sept23 from 1-9pm. Free event. Free camping at the showground. $10 meals all day.