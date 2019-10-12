Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police outside the Simms Road, Oakhurst home early today. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Police outside the Simms Road, Oakhurst home early today. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Crime

Five escape injury as shots fired into home

12th Oct 2019 8:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Five people have escaped injury after shots were fired into a house in Sydney's north-west overnight.

Police were called to a home on Simms Road, Oakhurst, following reports shots were fired into the property about midnight.

Police at the scene early today. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Police at the scene early today. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Officers from Mount Druitt Police Area Command established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the incident.

There were five people home at the time, however police said there are no reports of any injuries.

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

A crime scene was established outside the Simms Road home. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
A crime scene was established outside the Simms Road home. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

More Stories

crime editors picks shooting

Top Stories

    From the bottom of our hearts: Messages to our firies

    premium_icon From the bottom of our hearts: Messages to our firies

    News TO OUR "brave, courageous, dedicated, heroes", the community says thank you.

    Baby delivered between volleyball games

    premium_icon Baby delivered between volleyball games

    News SCU student delivers baby between finals games

    100 years of supporting ex-service people in Ballina

    premium_icon 100 years of supporting ex-service people in Ballina

    Whats On Victoria Cross recipient to speak at centenary event

    Decade of dedication: Winsome Hotel celebrates milestone

    premium_icon Decade of dedication: Winsome Hotel celebrates milestone

    News "People are empowered in coming here...we are part of the community”