Five escape injury as shots fired into home

Police outside the Simms Road, Oakhurst home early today. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Five people have escaped injury after shots were fired into a house in Sydney's north-west overnight.

Police were called to a home on Simms Road, Oakhurst, following reports shots were fired into the property about midnight.

Police at the scene early today. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Officers from Mount Druitt Police Area Command established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the incident.

There were five people home at the time, however police said there are no reports of any injuries.

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.