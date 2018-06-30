Five-eighth looms large at Bangalow rugby

BANGALOW'S English recruit Tom Slater could be the most unpredictable five-eighth in Far North Coast rugby union.

He is a big body with an unorthodox kicking game and will be crucial when his team takes on defending premiers Wollongbar-Alstonville at Lyle Park, Wollongbar, today.

There is no shortage of a talent in that position across the zone with the top three teams blessed in that department.

Ballina has the ball skills of Beau Clarke while Hugo Marks and his game management have been a welcome addition at Lennox Head.

Wollongbar-Alstonville is missing Ben Damen this weekend - away with the NSW Country team - but has a more than capable replacement in Jaiden McDonald.

"Tom is a good player and like a few guys across the team it might be him that can come up with a big performance,” Bangalow coach Marty Clapp said.

"He is quite a big boy and you might even think he's a front-rower if you didn't know him or hadn't seen him play before.

"We haven't got the same depth of other clubs but we do our best to get these guys in a position where they'll most suit the team.”

Bangalow started the season with four straight wins and had seven players in the Far North Coast team at the NSW Country Championships.

They have since lost flanker Ryan Biscoe and second-rower Darcy Hilton with season-ending injuries and are now fifth on the ladder.

"I don't think we ever really recovered from the representative weekend and it's going to be hard work for us,” Clapp said.

"We're realistic about where we're at and what sort of improvements we need to make.

"Wollongbar will be good in the forwards but I think we can still get the job done; we have some talent out wide.”

Centre Ryan Duffy and fullback Chris Bleakley can sniff out a try but will have to work ovetime against the attack of Pioneers centre George Toomey and fullback Sam Kerry.

Kick-off is 3.15pm.

In other games, Byron Bay takes on Ballina at the Byron Recreation Ground and Casurina hosts Lennox Head.

Lismore and Casino played over the June long weekend while Southern Cross University has the bye.

Wollongbar-Alstonville: 1 Brandan Whitney, 2 Bill Johnston (c), 3 Benji Tiatia, 4 Josh Galbraith, 5 Austin Markwort, 6 Nick Pennisi, 7 Hamish Mould, 8 Steven Mison, 9 Louis Hollman, 10 Jaiden McDonald, 11 Cory Vidler, 12 George Toomey, 13 Connor Storck, 14 James Vidler, 15 Sam Kerry. Coach: Ern Sandral.

Bangalow: 1 Sam Rawsthorne, 2 Omar Sella, 3 Simeli Miranalasekula, 4 Jock Craigie, 5 Angus Dickson, 6 Joe Gibbs, 7 John Turagabeci, 8 Dan Rollinson (c), 9 Tim Cohen, 10 Tom Slater, 11 Daniel Proudman, 12 Ryan Duffy, 13 Jed Erickson, 14 Harley Williams, 15 Chris Bleakley. Coach: Marty Clapp.

Referee: Matthew Clayton.

Byron Bay: 1 Matthew Sloyan, 2 Will Rudkin, 3 Josh Smith, 4 Dan Burnham, 5 Jack Cooke, 6 Michael Armstrong, 7 Bedwyr Davies, 8 Dru Baggaley, 9 Blake Whittakar, 10 Joel Stocks, 11 James Boozer, 12 Harvey Bell (c), 13 Jordan Foster, 14 Hamish Rowland, 15 James Oakley. Coach: Jeff Watt.

Ballina: 1 Isaac Pratten, 2 Brett Johnston, 3 Callam Turner, 4 Ryan Hamilton, 5 Jakob O'Connor, 6 Brad Brown , 7 Andrew Burke (c), 8 Ryan O'Connor, 9 Nick Watson, 10 Beau Clarke, 11 Terry Ferguson, 12 Anthony Lolohea, 13 Joel Staude, 14 Joel Noble, 15 Tom Watson. Coach: Chris Hickey.

Referee: Graham Cook.

Casuarina Beach: 1 Dale Salmon, 2 Daniel Heritage (c), 3 Robert Beacroft, 4 Jack Pick, 5 Chris Farrell, 6 Geoff Wallis, 7 Chris Luxton, 8 Adam Leach, 9 Matt Burgess, 10 Vitori Buatava, 11 Webb Lillis, 12 Nathan Croft, 13 Graham Dodge, 14 Jone Qorovarua, 15 Kai George. Coach: Adam Leach.

Lennox Head: 1 Connor Blair, 2 John Young, 3 Jacob Creagh, 4 Mackenzie Winchester, 5 Jono Huddy, 6 Hayden Blair, 7 Luke Mounic, 8 Riley Wilson, 9 Abe Goldsmith, 10 Hugo Marks, 11 Toby Creagh, 12 Brad Lees (c), 13 Zac Beecher, 14 Sam Fitzgerald, 15 Paul Crozier. Coach: Jason McCombie.

Referee: Dylan Harris.