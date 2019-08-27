Five country women making a difference in our 20-Women list

A weaver, a youth worker, an animal lover, a Councillor, and a woman passionate about hockey feature in our list of 20 women making a difference.

The women listed here are wonderful in many ways.

Most importantly they influence the lives of others and inspire purpose and passion

They all live or work in the Richmond Valley.

They are country women making where we live a better place.

Let us know if you agree or if there is someone important we have missed.

We have chosen 20 women- here are five of them

KYLIE CALDWELLL

KYLIE Caldwell is an Aboriginal Student Liaison Officer, for the NSW Department of Education

She is a Bundjalung weaver inspired by the knowledge and wisdom from Bundjalung Jargun (Country) and in the past five years has been regenerating Bundjalung weaving, working with a group of women in Casino and researching museum collections in Australia and overseas.

In 2017 Kylie received the Clarence Valley Indigenous Art Award for her fibre work and recently exhibited in Weaving Water Stories, Festival 2018, Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

She is rediscovering ancient crafts, and threading them back through her educational programs and practice.

The Wake Up Time Group has been meeting for over a decade, and Kylie is one of its youngest members.

She runs workshops for Bundjalung women and young girls.

LOUSIE AMEY

Louise Amey from Casino works with animals.

LOUISE Amey is the companion animals education officer for Richmond Valley Couoncil.

"I run the shelter and also am trying to get sober education in our area going in relation to companion animals," Louise said.

She is busy organising rescue and new homes for stray, abandoned and surrendered animals with many of the shelter animals going Queensland.

"I also offer very affordable training for dogs in our area with another girl who works at Evans Head Vet Clinic," Louise said.

She is studying for a Certificate in Companion Animal Services with only one assessment left to complete the course.

It is clear about her passion for animals and for making their lives better. She puts a lot of her own time into the shelter to ensure the animals get to rescue or new homes

"I couldn't do what I do without the huge rescue network and contact I've built up," Louise said.

MICHELLE YATES

CRANKFEST organisers Aaron Azza and Michelle Yates. Jennifer Crawley

MICHELLE Yates is known as 'Youthie' Michelle for her work with young people at the Mid Richmond Neighbourhood Centre in Evans Head.

In 2008 she started the Chill Youth Cafe in Evans Head and for four years organised Crankfest, the largest youth festival in the Northern Rivers.

Michelle has worked with young people for 10 years and loves it because they are "full of passion and potential."

"They have their whole life ahead of them and sometimes just need a little guidance to steer them," she said.

Her non-judgemental and warm approach is fuelled by her belief that we are all more similar then we are different.

She'd like to see more job creation opportunities in Richmond Valley.

NORMA THOMAS

Norma Thomas OAM from the Coraki Hockey Club. Susanna Freymark

THIS Coraki woman is determined to make a difference and even at 83 years old, she has an energy that matches her achievements.

Norma has been a Councillor on three separate Councils during times of amalgamation.

She is a Life Member for countless organisations including Far North Coast Women's Hockey Association and the Coraki Hockey Club.

She was Richmond Valley Citizen of the Year in 1994 and has been awarded the prestigious Order of Australia Medal.

Norma volunteers for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, New Italy driver reviver and has been a HART driver.

She was on the Campbell Hospital Board for 17 years.

She was born at Murwillumbah where she lived for the first 20 years of her life until she married and moved to Coraki where she has lived for 63 years.

SANDRA HUMPHRYS

Sandra Humphrys is a Councillor and COW FM presenter.

THE list of Councillor Sandra Humphrys' achievements is long.

The former Australian Defence Service Sergeant is now a marriage celebrant, councillor, a Master of Ceremonies, a presenter and executive member for community radio COW FM and she can sing.

The energetic Sandra was born in Tenterfield and is passionate about the Casino community after moving there in 1982.

She was deputy mayor for Richmond Valley in 2004-05 and councillor from 200-2008 and is a councillor again today.

She was Beef Week president in 2001 and was a council delegate to Rous Water in 2004-08

Sandra wants to encourage and support organisations, cultural and tourism events which contribute to the strong presence of community pride, and the friendly and welcoming nature of the Richmond Valley community.

Here's another five Richmond Valley women who inspire.

