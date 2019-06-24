Five clubs chasing finals berth

STEADY HAND: Ballina halfback Jess Perry fires a ball out against Kyogle in NRRRL on Saturday.

IT is crunch time for at least five clubs aiming for semi-finals in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League this season.

Competition leaders Ballina, Murwillumbah and Casino will all be there while fourth and fifth spot looks up for grabs following a form dip from Tweed Coast and Kyogle.

Ballina and Murwillumbah will play on July 7 in what shapes as a possible grand final preview.

Mustangs coach Nathan Jordan said a bye this weekend comes at a good time for his players. "We played like a team which needed a week off,” Jordan said after the win over Evans Head.

"It was a win but we were quite scrappy in the first half and they had a lot of the ball.

"It is good to come away with the win and we will be taking the whole week off.

"We have a few niggling injuries and we have a tough five games ahead of us.”

Cudgen looks most likely to bump one of the teams out from sixth and they have a reasonable run home.

Byron Bay is under pressure from seventh and its away game against the win-less Evans Head this weekend is a must-win.

Northern United defeated Tweed Coast at the weekend and have another tough test against Cudgen this week.

A win there could see them jump as high as fifth before a home game against 10th placed Marist Brothers.

Brothers and Evans Head are both rebuilding and can start looking ahead to next season.

It will be an emotional finish to the year for Mullumbimby after the sudden death of hooker Tim Watkins at the weekend.

LADDER

Ballina20

Murwillumbah20

Casino18

Tweed Coast14

Kyogle14

Cudgen13

Byron Bay13

Northern United12

Mullumbimby8

Marist Brothers8

Evans Head2