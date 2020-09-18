Five children allegedly sexually assaulted by Lismore man

A MAN has been charged following an investigation into historic child sex offences near Lismore.

In July 2020, officers from Richmond Police District commenced an investigation following reports a woman was sexually abused as a child by a man who was known to her.

During the course of the investigation, officers received information four further children were also sexually abused.

Following extensive inquiries, detectives executed a search warrant at a home near Lismore, just before midday on Thursday, September 17, where they seized electronic storage devices.

About 5pm the same day, a 60-year-old man was arrested at Lismore Police Station and charged with 16 offences including eight counts of aggravated sex assault on a victim under the age of 16 years, five counts of sexual intercourse with person under the age of 10, assault and commit act of indecency, indecent assault of a person under 16 under authority, and aggravated indecent assault of a victim under the age of 16.

Police will allege in court that the man sexually abused five girls - aged between two and nine - between 1989 and 2005.

He was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.