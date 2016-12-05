Five bushfires burning on the Northern Rivers

Fire near Evans Head as captured by Von Pyne.

RESIDENTS are being warned by local firefighters that there is a great deal of fire risk today.

Today is a day of 'Very High' Fire Danger for the Northern Rivers, and as a result, all fire permits are suspended for 24 hours in the Kyogle, Lismore, and Richmond Valley council areas, the Kyogle Headquarters Rural Fire Brigade posted on Facebook.

This happens as a number of bushfires continue to blaze on the Northern Rivers.

NSW RFS, RAAF and NPWS crews have worked on the fire south of Evans Head across the weekend, the NSW Rural Fire Service reported.

"The fire is yet to be contained and is likely to burn for a number of days," a statment from the RFS read.

"Whilst there is no threat to the town residents will continue to see and possibly smell smoke."

Fires are also listed at:

Upper Wilsons Creek (33ha) Being controlled

Rosebank (1ha) Under control

South Ballina (114ha) Under control

Tabbimoble (2058ha) Under control

For more information about fire safety and the current fires, visit the RFS website.