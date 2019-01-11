Five Bundy child sex offenders that made headlines

Does Bundaberg have a pedophile problem, and if it does, how serious is it? The questions come as calls grow louder for a national sex offender registry.

The questions come as calls grow louder for a national sex offender registry to be introduced across Australia.

In recent years a series of pedophiles have walked through the doors of the Bundaberg courthouse, with some being locked behind bars for years and others only months.

Of the list, at least five have been reported on recently (Note: the NewsMail has not attended court for every child sex offence ever heard).

Former Bundaberg musician Barry Stephen Roy was jailed for seven years in 2017 for 22 offences including two counts of rape, eight charges of indecent treatment of a child and possessing and distributing child exploitation material.

Roy's offences were discovered when police traced him back to his computer at his Bundaberg home after he posted images of naked children he'd filmed to a porn site.

He will be eligible to apply for parole this December.

Joel Robert Turner

Twenty-nine-year-old Joel Robert Turner pleaded guilty to 18 offences in the Bundaberg District Court in 2017 after sending pictures of his penis to seven children online and asking for naked photos in return.

Most of Turner's offending involved possessing child exploitation material, making it himself by filming unknowing kids and sending nude images of him to 11,13 and 14-year-olds.

Turner was sentenced to three years in prison, to serve 279 days before being released upon a $2000 recognisance.

Troy Dean Weston

In 2016 39-year-old Troy Dean Weston, a former child care worker, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail after police caught him with 4000 images of pre-pubescent child porn.

The Avondale State School worker had to serve eight months before being released on a three-year probation.

The Bundaberg community was left shaken last year when well-known CBD worker Kimberley John Jenkinson, 47, was sent to prison for 18 months for possessing more than 450,000 images and videos of child exploitation material.

He will be released on probation in September this year.

Anthony Raymond Irvine

Anthony Raymond Irvine, 67, pleaded guilty to two counts of using a computer to access child pornography, three counts of using a carriage service to make available child pornography, and eight charges of possession of child exploitation material in the District Court at Bundaberg in 2017.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook said one offence was in 2011 and the rest took place two years ago, when the Crime and Corruption Commission found Irvine with 471 "particularly disturbing" pictures and 544 videos of child porn.

Irvine was sentenced to two years jail - to be suspended after serving six months.