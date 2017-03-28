29°
News

Five artists we want to see at Splendour 2017

Javier Encalada
| 28th Mar 2017 1:14 PM Updated: 1:14 PM
Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SPLENDOUR in the Grass will unveil its 2017 line up for the July 21-23 festival tomorrow from 8am.

The names will be revealed on radio and then details of the ticket sales will also be revealed.

We already know that locals will have access to an unlimited number of tickets on sale in Byron Bay this weekend.

But who will be in the line up?

We can only guess...

Here is a list of acts we would love to see on the Splendour stage next July:

PNAU

This Australian dance music duo from Sydney consists of musicians Nick Littlemore (vocals, production) and Peter Mayes (guitar, production).

The pair have achieved multiple successes throughout their career with their award-winning debut album Sambanova, their widely acclaimed 2007 release Pnau.

Pnau is also recognized for their heavily publicized apprenticeship under musician Elton John, who signed the duo after listening to their record Pnau.

Apart from being a member of PNAU, Littlemore also appears as one half of the band Empire of the Sun, which has had multiple chart-topping singles.

In 2016 Sam Littlemore joined the band as producer and full member.

The new line-up released the first single from their forthcoming album.

Chameleon topped the ARIA club chart and reached 24 on the iTunes Australia sales chart.

Amy Shark

Amy Billings, who performs as Amy Shark, is an Australian indie pop singer-songwriter and producer from the Gold Coast.

She is best known for her 2016 single Adore, which was voted in at number 2 on the Triple J Hottest 100, 2016.

She has been a video editor for the Gold Coast Titans and a resident of Broadbeach Waters with her husband Shane, and has been active as a musician on YouTube since 2014.

In 2016, Shark won Pop Song of the Year at the Queensland Music Awards, and embarked on a nationwide tour.

Garbage

Garbage is an American-British alternative rock band formed in Madison, Wisconsin, in 1993. The group consists of British musician Shirley Manson and American musicians Duke Erikson, Steve Marker, and Butch Vig.

They have a show in Minessota on July 21 and another on Toronto on July 26 so, in theory, they could dash Down Under for a Splendour gig.

Jax Jones

Timucin Fabian Kwong Wah Aluo, 29, known as Jax Jones, is an English DJ, record producer, singer, songwriter and remixer.

He is best known for featuring on Duke Dumont's 2014 single I Got U, peaking at number one on the UK Singles Chart, and his 2016 single You Don't Know Me, featuring Raye, which has so far peaked at number three on the UK Singles Chart.

Confidence Man

Brisbane supergroup Confidence Man bring you their street smart music skills, derived from a life spent grafting and crafting.

Starring smooth vocals by Janet Planet and Sugar Bones, this classified musical collab between Reggie Goodchild and Clarence McGuffie is your very own self help book.

Their debut single Boyfriend (Repeat), was added to regular rotation on Triple J almost immediately after its release.

The catchy, dance-driven jam managed to capture the attention of the masses, prompting listeners to scour every corner of the internet to find out more.

Being confident has never looked sexier, or sounded sharper.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay northern rivers entertainment spendour in the grass splendour2017 whatson

Debbie will have an impact on the Northern Rivers

Debbie will have an impact on the Northern Rivers

BoM have issued a warning, the impact of Cyclone Debbie will be felt here.

Base hospital's emergency ward is 'basically in shutdown'

Lismore Base Hospital.

New emergency department clogs up

Elderly woman caught in two car crash on highway

Crash on the Bruxner Highway near Teven Road, West Ballina.

Delays as emergency services respond to highway crash

Five artists we want to see at Splendour 2017

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Is it too much to ask? What do you think?

Local Partners

Illegal holiday makers not happy campers

ILLEGAL campers fined and vehicles impounded as Byron Shire maintains it's strong stance on troublesome holiday makers.

Shock after police officer's sudden death

'OUTSTANDING' COP: Tweed Byron LAC police have confirmed the sudden death this week of colleague and friend Detective Chief Inspector Darren Steel, 53.

The Tweed has lost one of its heroes

Five artists we want to see at Splendour 2017

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Is it too much to ask? What do you think?

Splendour tickets on sale this weekend for locals

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Are you in the area allowed to purchase them?

The Lyrical, beyond the 'F' word

Roots, Hip-Hop and Reggae artist Karl Smith, also known as The Lyrical.

Hiphop artist brings his latest music to the area

Five artists we want to see at Splendour 2017

It's a good thing that three out of five music acts in our wish list are Australian, so maybe we are not asking for too much?

Splendour tickets on sale this weekend for locals

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Are you in the area allowed to purchase them?

The Lyrical, beyond the 'F' word

Roots, Hip-Hop and Reggae artist Karl Smith, also known as The Lyrical.

Hiphop artist brings his latest music to the area

Paul Capsis to reopen Brunswick Picture House

Cabaret performer Paul Capsis will perform at Lismore City Hall on December 29.

Cabaret star brings back his latest solo show

Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MAFS’ Anthony chooses to stay with wife Nadia at their vow renewal.

Anthony in hiding after backlash over his MAFS appearance

Seven, Nine’s crazy cyclone battle

Ruth Western ain't got time for Cyclone Debbie.

Reporters are battling fierce winds, and locals who won’t play ball.

MAFS bride shops around new love story

Nadia Stamp has put a price tag on her new man.

Nadia is shopping her $4000 new man ... and it’s not Anthony.

Lifestyle and Location

3/26 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Auction $780,000...

Offered for the first time in 10 years this solid brick 2 bedroom unit is located in a tightly held boutique complex of only 4 residences in the highly...

UNDER CONTRACT

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage circa 1928 is situated in a prime position just a short 3 minute stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes, eclectic shops...

Amazing Rural Views- Fantastic Position

73 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Flowers Rd is a special part of the world with stunning views featuring beautiful valleys, rolling farmland and the dramatic Nightcap ranges. Bangalow or...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

A VERY UNEXPECTED FIND, A TRULY MAGICAL PLACE

Kippenduff 2469

Rural 1 1 2 $365,000

Even the name conjures up thoughts of mystical places long forgotten, "Kippenduff" only 69 Km from Casino, 100 km from Yamba or Lismore makes for a great escape...

&quot;THE ICONIC HOME TO WICKED WEASEL - IN THE CENTRE OF BYRON BAY&#39;S BUSINESS DISTRICT&quot;

Byron Bay 2481

Commercial * PRIME EXPOSURE - IN THE SOON TO BE BEST POSITION IN ... $6,750,000

* PRIME EXPOSURE - IN THE SOON TO BE BEST POSITION IN BYRON BAY FOR RETAIL with easy access & no parking issues * A SENSATIONAL PURPOSE BUILT...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Northern Rivers homes are hot property

SCENIC: Byron Bay was one of the suburbs that recorded a median house sale price in excess of $1 million.

Low stock levels and high demand keeps market buoyant.

Plenty of properties to thumb through in tomorrow's paper

Find your dream home in our property guide in tomorrow's Weekend Star.

Grab a cuppa, get the Weekend Star and check out the property pages

Five Northern Rivers homes under $250k

These Northern Rivers properties are under $250,000.

To quell the depressing news of Byron Bay's 'average' $1m homes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!