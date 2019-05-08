Menu
Tyron Beauchamp’s body was found four months ago.
Crime

Five arrested after body found burning in bushland

by Nick Hansen
8th May 2019 10:59 AM
Homicide detectives have arrested five men over the murder of Tyron Beauchamp, whose smouldering remains were found in bushland near Taree more than four months ago.

Strike Force Gretna officers arrived at four separate homes in Taree about 7am today arresting four men aged 19, 22, 23 and 24. A 42-year-old man was also arrested at Taree Police Station at 8.30am.

 

Tyron Beauchamp only moved to Taree last year.
Beauchamp's badly beaten body was found by a Rural Fire Service crew, burning in bushland at Upper Landsdowne on December 27, 2018.

A post mortem examination revealed Mr Beauchamp had been seriously assaulted before his body was taken to the forest and set on fire.

Mr Beauchamp’s smouldering remains were found in bushland near Taree. Picture: Nathan Edwards
Police appealed for information from the public after the remains were found, saying Mr Beauchamp, originally from Queensland before moving to Taree in mid-2018, was a reclusive character with few associates in the area.

All five men arrested by Strike Force Gretna were in custody at Taree Police Station today.

Police believe Mr Beauchamp, originally from Queensland before moving to Taree in mid-2018, was a reclusive character but have tracked down some associates.

Police have arrested five men over the murder. Picture: Nathan Edwards
Manning-Great Lakes Police Detective Chief Inspector Rod Blackman said police were particularly interested in his movements leading up to Christmas Day.

"It appears Mr Beauchamp was a fairly private man - he seemed to keep to himself and had not made many close relationships since moving to the area," Det Chief Insp Blackman said.

