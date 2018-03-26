8 acts to 'discover' at Bluesfest 2018

Elana Stone, Katie Wighton, Hannah Crofts and Georgia Mooney are folk band All Our Exes Live in Texas.

YOU may not be a Blues fanatic, or you may be under 30 years of age, or you may have missed them altogether, but if you have tickets to Bluesfest 2018, one of the best things to do besides enjoying your favourite acts, is to discover new bands while performing live.

Over the years, Bluefest audiences have met new bands that have become favourites, with Alabama Shakes and St Paul and the broken Bones just some of the most recent examples.

Here is a list of some of the bands that you may not know much about, but you want to check out live at Bluesfest 2018:

Narasirato:

Part of the Boomerang line-up, this band from the Solomon Islands are 'bamboo orchestra', hammering polyrhythms from log drums and "stomping tubes" and blasting away on giant pan pipes.

The pipes show their funkier side here, while there are western touches in the percussive onslaught: Mato is bluesy, Horoa Warita has a reggae pulse and Rawako rocks out.

They sing about issues such as logging and damage to the ecosystem, they pay respect to their ancestors and even Solomon Island politics.

The album is good but we hear that the live shows are even better.

Andre Cymone:

André Cymone is an American bassist, songwriter and record producer.

He was a bass guitarist for Prince's touring band, pre-Revolution.

He has been compared with Prince, but instead of being considered a Prince-like artist, he has to be listened to as an artist who developed his sound at the same time as Prince.

Cymone began a solo career in 1981, and released three albums up until 1985. In 2012, Cymone confirmed he was working on a new album, bringing an end to a 27-year singing hiatus.

He released his sixth studio album, 1969, on April 2017.

Con Brio:

Con Brio is an American soul and rock and roll band formed in San Francisco, California in 2013. The band currently consists of lead singer Ziek McCarter, guitarist Benjamin Andrews, bassist Jonathan Kirchner, keyboardist Patrick Monaco Glynn, drummer Andrew Laubacher, and horn players Marcus Stephens and Brendan Liu.

Named after the musical direction that means 'with spirit', Con Brio is known for their high-energy funk, R&B sound

They recorded and released an EP in 2015 called Kiss the Sun and their first full-length album, Paradise, in 2016.

Rag 'n' Bone Man:

Rory Charles Graham, better known as Rag'n'Bone Man, is an English singer and songwriter, known for his deep, bass-baritone voice.

His first hit single, Human, was released in 2016, and his debut album of the same name was released in February 2017.

At the 2017 Brit Awards, he was named British Breakthrough Act and received the Critics' Choice Award.

At the 2018 Brit Awards, Rag'n'Bone Man was nominated for British Album of the Year and British Male Solo Artist, and won the award for British Single of the Year for Human.

Tay Oskee:

The 2017 Bluesfest Busking Winner, Tay Oskee is a multi-instrumentalist playing a variety of guitars, banjo, harmonica and percussion.

You can see him playing on Byron Bay venues or busking in town most weekend.

With a musical style that is wide and varied, Tay can take you on a journey from chilled beach tunes to punchy riff driven roots music with distinctive multicultural influences.

Seu Jorge:

Seu Jorge is a Brazilian musician, singer songwriter and actor.

When he was 19, he became homeless and remained homeless for three years; nonetheless, his musical talent flourished when he was living in the streets and he became known in the favelas.

He is considered by many a renewer of Brazilian pop samba.

Seu Jorge cites samba schools, and American soul singer Stevie Wonder as major musical influences.

Jorge is also known for his film roles as Knockout Ned in the 2002 film City of God and as Pelé dos Santos in the 2004 film The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.

His musical work has received praise from many of his fellow musicians including Beck and David Bowie.

Gov't Mule:

Gov't Mule (pronounced Government Mule) is an American southern rock jam band, formed in 1994 as a side project of The Allman Brothers Band by guitarist Warren Haynes and bassist Allen Woody.

Fans often refer to Gov't Mule simply as Mule.

The band released their debut album, Gov't Mule, in 1995, and have since released an additional nine studio albums, plus numerous EPs and live releases.

Gov't Mule has become a staple act at music festivals across North America, with both its members and frequent guests boasting members from other notable bands, adding various funk and blues rock elements to the band's sound.

On June 9, 2017, Gov't Mule released their 10th studio album Revolution Come... Revolution Go on Fantasy Records.

All Our Exes Live in Texas:

All Our Exes Live in Texas is an Australian folk group, consisting of Hannah Crofts (vocals and ukulele), Georgia Mooney (vocals and mandolin), Elana Stone (vocals and accordion) and Katie Wighton (vocals and guitar).

All Our Exes Live In Texas have toured with Midnight Oil, The Backstreet Boys, Passenger, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Tiny Ruins, Megan Washington, Kate Miller-Heidke and Mama Kin. The band won the 2017 ARIA Award for Best Blues & Roots Album, for the critically acclaimed debut When We Fall.