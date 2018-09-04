Fitting tribute to a remarkable, extraordinary woman

THE HOTTEST ticket to the hottest gig this year, without a doubt, would have been a ticket to a funeral.

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, was laid to rest on Friday in her home town of Detroit, and what a funeral it was.

Among other stellar performances, the incomparable Stevie Wonder raised the roof with a heartfelt, soul-stirring rendition of his monster hit (As) I'll be Loving You Always.

The service ran for a massive eight-plus hours; I didn't have time to sit and watch it all but thanks to YouTube, I'll be able to dip in every now and then to see the performances I missed. As an atheist, obviously I'm not a fan of religion in any of its iterations, but you'd have to be particularly hard-hearted to not be moved by a large room full of gospel singers.

Aretha's memorial service was a fitting tribute and send off to a remarkable woman, known not only for her extraordinary voice, but also for her endless contributions to the civil rights movement and her determination that women should be treated as equals long before that belief was mainstream.

I watched footage of the queues of mourners that stretched for multiple city blocks; there were thousands who wanted to pay their respects to the woman who made R.E.S.P.E.C.T. famous. Whoever stage-managed the whole shebang didn't hold back; the diva had several changes of outfit while lying in her open massive 24-carat gold-plated casket; Christian Louboutin heels and sequins galore featured throughout. It was just as though a "real" royal had left the stage - except, of course, the music was oh-so-much better.

We've had a particularly tough time of late in terms of losing great musical talent. David Bowie, Fats Domino, Chuck Berry, George Michael and Prince, to name but a few. And if you add in others whose talents lay in other areas, well, the list is too long. I shed many a tear when I read John Clarke had left the building; likewise my old friend, broadcaster Mark Colvin.

I can't help but wonder how the farewells of many of the new wave of celebrities who seem to be famous for just being famous will be handled. It's too easy to get your name up in lights.

I can't see a massive outpouring of respect, grief and love on the cards for the Kardashians when they finally succumb under the weight of their own uselessness. Or Sean Coombs (aka Puffy, aka Puff Daddy, aka P. Diddy, aka Brother Love, aka Love). Too many names, not enough talent. Would I shed a tear for Charlie Sheen or Gordon Ramsay? Would I queue around the block to pay my respects to Miley Cyrus?

Would you?