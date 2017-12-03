Fitness challenge is 'not for the faint hearted'

Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator Rebekka Battista getting geared up with participants for the Samson Challenge.The Samson raises funds for Our Kids to purchase paediatric equipment for local hospitals.

THE Lismore Samson Fitness Challenge, to be held in Lismore on Sunday, March 3, is shaping up to be the best yet, with old and new obstacles to challenge even the fittest of the fit.

Once again The Samson is joining forces with the 41st Battalion Royal New South Wales Regiment (41 RNSWR) and Lismore City Council.

The Samson is not for the faint hearted, with each team of four people completing nine gruelling challenges including: strength activities, running, swimming and an outdoor obstacle course.

The fittest team will take home the Samson Title.

Each year over 550 competitors train from December to March to ensure they can last the distance.

"We are always trying to change things up and make it hard, but if people struggle we have the Army Reserves helping with the obstacle course to help them over if they get stuck,” Lismore Samson volunteer organiser, Jason Honeymann, said.

The 41st Battalion Royal New South Wales Regiment (41 RNSWR) is a local Army Reserve unit based out of Lismore.

Sub units from Tweed Heads to Port Macquarie will be present on the day with equipment displays and recruitment stands.

This year the goal is $25,000.

Funds raised from previous Samson Challenges have purchased a Wireless CTG machine and a resuscitation unit for Special Care Nursery which has greatly benefited the care our babies receive.

The event is based at Hepburn Park in Goonellabah.

The run will take the competitors through the streets to the Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre for the swim leg, then a run back to the oval where competitors will complete the last two fitness legs.

Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator, Rebekka Battista, said there will be a couple of surprise events to announced soon.

"The Samson attracts people from all over the state and South East Queensland who enjoy keeping fit and this event is a way to put your body to the test and at the same time help support local children.”

Registrations are now open and early bird registration fee is $300 per team.

Registrations can be made online, and for more details on the course head to www.lismoresamson.com or phone the Our Kids office on 6620 2705.