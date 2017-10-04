27°
Fitness and health on the agenda at indoor stadium

Health and fitness expo at Casino Indoor Sports Stadium. Mike Richards

THE first ever Health and Fitness Expo will hit Casino as the indoor sports stadium is transformed this Sunday.

The exhibition is aimed at those who are interested in getting healthier, including families looking to enrol their children in fitness activities, as well as those who already lead an active lifestyle, like fitness professionals.

A number of exhibitors will be on hand from local gyms and health and fitness centres, to therapists and fitness and nutritious experts, and they are more than willing to answer any questions you might have about how you can be healthier, happier and take better care of your body.

The day will also include exhibition boxing and martial arts matches, competitions and demonstrations, sign ons for local sporting competitions, free health checks, and showbags.

Sports Stadium manager and expo organiser Ben West said the day was a collaboration of health and fitness experts, service providers, and retailers showcasing what they had available.

Mr West said the stadium was the perfect place to host such an expo, providing another worthy service to the community.

He is hoping it will grow into an annual event.

"Health and fitness is something which is always on the top of everyone's mind,” Mr West said.

"If you come to Sunday's expo and learn just one thing to help motivate you to be a little healthier, then that's great.”

The Health and Fitness Expo gets underway at 10am, and entry is free.

