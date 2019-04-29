Menu
BIG WIN: Longboard legend Ray Gleave took out the open nine-foot division at the Byron Bay Malibu Classic.
Sport

Fit like a Gleave at Malibu Classic

Mitchell Craig
by
29th Apr 2019 5:39 PM
EXPERIENCE showed in the Byron Bay Malibu Classic open men's final with Kingscliff surfer Ray Gleave winning the event at Wategos Beach.

Gleave, who is known as "The Godfather” of longboarding, won the 39th running of the event, taking down competitors almost half his age.

"It's not a bad effort for a bloke in his 60s,” event organiser Ron Hughes said.

"He has won Australian titles across various divisions over the years and he's just a legend of the sport.

"Ray will surf here more often than not, especially in the last couple of years. He's a real gentleman of the sport.

"He's still sponsored by McTavish Surfboards and he pops up all over the place at contests.”

Byron Bay surfer Roisin Carolan won the open women's nine-foot division while defending champion Isabella Braly won the women's loggers division.

Sunshine Coast surfer Nic Brewer was a standout at the event and won the open men's loggers.

About 170 surfers turned out for a busy three days of competition.

"We had waves every day and the conditions were reasonable,” Hughes said.

"The surfing in the finals was top class and we had locals in just about all of them.”

The event is believed to be the longest-running single-fin competition in Australia.

This year it clashed with a major event in Sydney which took away defending champion Jack Entwistle.

It has also been a major fundraiser for the Cancer Council and Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service, with more than $250,000 raised over the years.

"We're in the position where we'll be able to distribute another $14,000 to $15,000 again this year,” Hughes said.

"It will be 40 years next year and we'll be putting our heads together early to ensure it's a big event.

"We'd love to track down some of the competitors from the early years and see who's still around.”

Lismore Northern Star

