FISHY BUSINESS: The day Killarney rained fish

RAINING FISH!: The old adage tells you to look out for cats and dogs, but not this creature. .

RESIDENTS looking for the heavens to rain down on them may have to be more specific in what they wish for, if this historic tale from Killarney is anything go by.

The scaly story reignited interest recently when David Owens posted the clipping to Facebook, with many longtime Killarney residents left incredulous.

According to the report from the August 1901, the shower of fish rained down over Campbell's Gully in the thousands.

"Many specimens were picked up in a wheatfield on a hill in the Killarney district, the nearest water being the Condamine River, distant about a mile," it read.

"Many of them were still alive next morning in any little hole or wheeltrack in which there was water."

It was speculated that a waterspout had sucked up the fish and swept them into the region.

While the story may sound like fishy business to many, it's not the first, or last time, regional Queensland has seen the sky open and rain down fish.

Just four years ago, the drought-ravaged town of Winton poured down with the scaly visitors.

In 2010, residents in the Northern Territory region of Lajamanu were also witness to the freaky phenomena, which forecaster Ashley Patterson said could be caused by winds or tornadoes.

"With an updraft, (fish and water picked up) could get up high - up to 60,000 or 70,000 feet," he said.

- The information contained in this story was originally sourced from a story printed in the Warwick Examiner and Times on Wednesday August 28, 1901 that was later reprinted in the Warwick Daily News in 1951.