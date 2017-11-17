Fishway project delivers another award victory

KYOGLE Council's innovative fishway project has won a third environmental award.
The fishway, which removed one of the last major fish migration barriers in the Richmond River, won the highly commended award for the Environmental Enhancement Category at the 2017 Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia (IPWEA) Engineering Excellence Awards. Ballina Shire Council was the winner of the category with its Coastal Recreational Path project.
Other awards the fishway project has won include the Habitat and Wildlife Guardianship Award as part of the Keep NSW Beautiful Blue Star Sustainability Awards and the Local Government NSW Excellence in the Environment Award.