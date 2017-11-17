Fishway project delivers another award victory

Kyogle fishway has won its second environmental award in the last month.

KYOGLE Council's innovative fishway project has won a third environmental award.

COMPLETED FISHWAY: The completed fishway in the river at Kyogle. Contributed

The fishway, which removed one of the last major fish migration barriers in the Richmond River, won the highly commended award for the Environmental Enhancement Category at the 2017 Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia (IPWEA) Engineering Excellence Awards. Ballina Shire Council was the winner of the category with its Coastal Recreational Path project.

OFFICIAL OPENING: Kyogle Council Mayor Cr Danielle Mulholland, Kyogle Fish Acclimatisation Society President Barry Reeves and Member for Lismore Thomas George drop a line in the water after the official opening of the new Kyogle fishway. Watching on are Kyogle Council Deputy Mayor John Burley and long-time advocate of the fishway and member of the Kyogle Fish Acclimatisation Society President Kevin Clark. The new fishway gives native fish unimpeded access to more than 300 km of the upper Richmond River catchment. Contributed

Other awards the fishway project has won include the Habitat and Wildlife Guardianship Award as part of the Keep NSW Beautiful Blue Star Sustainability Awards and the Local Government NSW Excellence in the Environment Award.