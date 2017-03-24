FISHING: Lots of bream around

Evans Head Sport & Marine:

AT AIRFORCE beach there's a few jewfish, bream and tailor, around the walls bream and luderick, while in the Evans River, bream, flathead and whiting.

Ballina Bait & Tackle:

FLATHEAD and bream below the ferry. Mud crabs in Emigrant Creek, beware of debris. Mulloway and tailor from the rocks. No offshore fishing due to dangerous conditions.

Brunswick Heads BP:

WHITING and tailor in gutters on north and south beaches.

Blackfish, school jew and bream at north and south walls.

Whiting, flathead, mud crabs above traffic bridge. Mangrove jack and bream at boat harbour, mackerel on reefs.