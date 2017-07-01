18°
Fishing for fresh hope

Christian Morrow
| 1st Jul 2017 6:00 AM
HOPEFUL: Nicole Tuhou from NORTEC, Cherie Heale from Brunswick Heads Chamber of Commerce and Lee Sherman from Nortec with some of the ex-employees of the Brunswick Fishing Company hoping to find new jobs.
AROUND 10 former employees of the Brunswick Fish Company, who lost their jobs when the business closed abruptly last month, met with employment and training provider NORTEC at Ocean Shores on yesterday morning in the hope of getting back to work.

Twenty-three casual employees were thrown out of work when the iconic business shut its doors on June 19.

Sydney owner William Silverman, of Whistle Funds Management, cited financial pressures exacerbated by a clash with the State Government over plans for the Brunswick Boat Harbour for the closure.

Former head cook Andy Best said the winding up of the business was "incredibly abrupt" and he and others were now waiting to find out on Monday whether their full entitlements, including superannuation, will be paid out as promised by the owner.

They are also still waiting to get their separation certificates, so they can be eligible for Centrelink payments.

"Today's meeting was really good, they were keen as mustard to get us back to work," Mr Best said.

"I'm 55 years old, so looking for another job will be difficult, but as a chef I know I will find work, but many others need to get back to work as soon as possible.

"I think many people will have to travel to other towns to find work, which is not ideal.

"We were like one big happy family so we were all sad to see it end but I'm sure we will all keep in contact."

Yeterday's meeting with NORTEC was brokered by the Brunswick Heads Chamber of Commerce.

The Chambers Executive Executive Office said she was impressed by Nortec's commitment to the group.

"Lee from NORTEC was amazing, they have made it their goal to find every one of the ex-employees a genuine job opportunity in the next two weeks," Ms Heale said.

NORTEC's Lee Sherman said his company had a great connection with the local community and chambers of commerce.

"When the chamber contacted us we were very happy to involved in helping out the ex-employees," he said.

 

"We went through a similar exercise when Sunnybrand Chickens in Byron Bay closed down."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  brunswick heads fish co-op northern rivers business northern rivers employment

