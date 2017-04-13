FISHING: Bream on the menu

Evans Head Sport & Marine:

LOTS of mud crabs, bream and whiting in the lower reaches. Outside there are a few snapper and luderick and jewfish around north and south walls.

Ballina Bait & Tackle:

FLATHEAD and bream below the ferry. Mulloway and tailor from the rocks. No beach or offshore due to rough conditions. A couple of mud crabs in the creeks and try for luderick with yabbies in the dirty water.

Brunswick Heads BP:

WHITING and tailor in the gutters on north and south beaches. Luderick, school jew and bream at north and south walls. Mackerel on the local reefs but it's unlikely during the next few days' rough weather. Whiting, flathead and mud crabs above traffic bridge. Mangrove jack and bream in the boat harbour.