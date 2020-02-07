Fishers’ warning: Abundance of deadly sea creatures

THE Professional Fisher’s Association of NSW has issued a warning about a high prevalence of the blue-ringed octopus in local waters.

“Our estuary fishers have noticed an increase in blue-ringed octopuses in their catches,” PFA CEO Tricia Beatty said.

“We don’t see them around very often.”

Population trends of the blue-ringed octopuses are unknown, and after conversations with fishery scientists Ms Beatty said no one has been able to explain the reason for their unusually prolific occurrence.

She said the reports were coming from Clarence River and Coffs Harbour trawler fishers, but she has reason to believe the issue was more widespread than that.

“Yes undoubtedly it’s the same case on the North Coast of NSW,” Ms Beatty said.

One shot of venom from the octopus is lethal enough to kill 25 humans within minutes, and no antivenene has been developed.

So how do you treat a bite?

“I spoke to a guy who got hit by one 20 years ago,” Ms Beatty said.

“He could hear people talking around him saying, ‘Give up he’s gone.’

“Thankfully someone knew to give him CPR involving mouth-to-mouth for 20 minutes.

“The octopus paralyses your respiratory system but it’s only for 20 minutes.

“Don’t give up on people. You need to keep giving them air until the toxins are out of their system.”

How do you spot one?

When resting, this golf ball-sized octopus camouflages itself to fit in with sand and rocks. When excited or provoked, its skin glows brightly as do its ring-shaped markings in neon blue and black.

Although not aggressive, the blue-ringed octopus doesn’t like being provoked – put a hand or foot close to one, and you could get a nasty bite in return.

The bite itself is painless, but when the venom kicks in, watch out.