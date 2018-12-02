Fisher's ton gives Lennox a chance

A CENTURY to Adam Fisher helped Lennox Head to a competitive total after early wickets in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket.

Fisher came to the crease with the Pirates at 3-36 and scored 118 against Ballina Bears at Megan Crescent Oval, Lennox Head, on Saturday.

He wasted no time getting the runs, facing 147 balls and hitting 16 fours and six sixes with Lennox Head eventually all out for 257.

It is not the first time Fisher has got his team out of trouble, with a career best 148 in a match-winning knock in a semi-final two years ago.

Bears started well with fast bowler Ryan Lee finishing with five wickets

He and opening bowler Sam Adams were turning the screws and were well on top when opening batsman Angus Callan was dismissed for 47 to have the home side 5-63.

Fisher needed someone to bat with him and all-rounder Oliver Cronin looked up to the task.

He scored 45 from as many balls including a massive six before he was caught attempting to slog another one in the same over.

Fisher went on to score his ton after the tea break with the rest of the wickets falling around him.

Lennox finished strongly by taking three wickets before stumps, however Bears at 3-46 still have their three highest run-scorers to come in Sam Burdock, Toby Hordern and Justin Moore.

Elsewhere, Tintenbar-East Ballina bastmen Jacob Cox (53), Abe Crawford (68) and Nathan Hoey (50) scored half- centuries against Alstonville.

All-rounder Brett Crawford scored 34 not out and the experienced Mick Warburton made 33 before they declared on 5-276 at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

Fast bowler Steve Leahy continued his run of form with two wickets, leaving Alstonville 2-31 at stumps.

A determined Marist Brothers piled on 266 against Pottsville at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

Opening batsman Ashley Simes top-scored and Stuart Rose made 76 in the middle order.

Rose's 98-run partnership with Daniel Hamshaw (44) for the eighth wicket ensured they set a competitive total.

All-rounder Ryan McCloy was the pick of the Pottsville bowlers, taking 7-88.

And the Casino Cavaliers struggled against the Cudgen bowling attack at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff.

All-rounder Rob Mison top-scored for the Cavaliers with 26 in the middle order before they were dismissed for 163.

Opening bowler James Julius and left-arm spinner Anthony Kershler took three wickets each.

Cudgen will resume their run chase at 1-31.

LENNOX HEAD v BALLINA BEARS

(at Megan Crescent Oval,

Lennox Head)

Lennox Head won the toss

LENNOX HEAD 1st innings:

A Callan, c Moore b Lee47

R Moyle, lbw Adams0

Tobyn Burvill, c Cox b Adams1

A Lindsay, c Burdock b Lee0

A Fisher, c Singh b Richter118

Tranan Burvill,

c Burdock b Carruthers5

O Cronin, c Adams b Cox45

T Fisher, b Lee11

T Murphy, b Lee1

J Lyon, not out10

J Graham, b Lee2

Sundries17

TOTAL257

Fall: 17 35 36 53 63 145 215 224 248 257.

Bowling: S Adams 19-5-82-2, R Lee 15.1-5-42-5, B Carruthers 6-1-26-1, T Cox 6-0-39-1, R Singh 6-1-20-0, J Moore 1-0-9-0, B Richter 4-0-30-1.

BALLINA BEARS 1st innings:

R Singh, b Cronin6

B Richter, b Cronin2

L Barnett, c Graham b Murphy20

B Carruthers, not out14

T Hordern, not out0

Sundries 4

TOTAL3-46

Fall: 18 20 46.

Bowling: O Cronin 6-1-17-2, T Murphy 4.1-2-16-1, T Fisher 3-0-10-0, A Lindsay 1-0-3-0.

TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA

v ALSTONVILLE

(at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina)

Tintenbar-East Ballina won the toss

TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA

1st innings:

J Cox, c Yager b Pearce55

A Crawford, c Mison b Nguyen27

M Warburton, c Yager b Pearce33

N Hoey, c Yager b Campey50

B Crawford, not out34

J Barnwell, c Yager b Campey6

B Frost, not out10

Sundries3

TOTAL5-273 declared

Fall: 115 161 196 230 238.

Bowling: J Slater 5-0-13-0, F Campey 4-0-18-2, S Wright 4-0-16-0, J Pearce 4-0-19-1.

ALSTONVILLE 1st innings:

D Campey, b Leahy3

B Gwilliam, not out7

K Yager, c Johnstone b Leahy11

F Campey, not out0

Sundries10

TOTAL2-31

Fall: 4 25.

Bowling: S Leahy 11-6-7-2, B Frost 4-3-6-0, J Barnwell 4-3-3-0, C Daniels 2-0-7-0.

CUDGEN v CASINO CAVALIERS

(at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff)

Casino Cavaliers won the toss

CASINO CAVALIERS 1st innings:

C Mitchell, c Gray b Julius24

T Bennett, c J Wilson b Spencer5

S Dietrich, b Spencer10

L McCabe, c and Kershler22

A Shields, c J Wilson b McDowell14

T Martin, lbw Julius18

M Bradshaw,

c Caleb Ziebell b Kershler0

R Mison, c Williams b Caleb Ziebell26

T Carlton, c Williams b Julius5

N Ensby, c J Wilson b Kershler13

A Nowlan, not out3

Sundries23

TOTAL163

Fall: 15 35 58 83 91 92 130 142 153 163.

Bowling: J Julius 18-4-53-3, T Spencer 9-3-27-2, Caleb Ziebell 10-4-15-1, Connor Ziebell 7-0-32-0, A Kershler 9.3-7-10-3, C McDowell 3-2-4-1.

CUDGEN 1st innings:

H Wilson, b Mison6

Caleb Ziebell, not out24

T Spencer, not out0

Sundries1

TOTAL1-31

Fall: 24.

Bowling: M Mison 5-1-10-1, A Nowlan 3-0-17-0, T Carlton 1-0-3-0.

MARIST BROTHERS

v POTTSVILLE

(at Oakes Oval, Lismore)

Marist Brothers won the toss

MARIST BROTHERS 1st innings:

A Simes, c Hoare b McCloy78

B Cleaver, c Hoare b Syed34

H Harris, c Hoare b Syed0

P Martin, lbw Syed0

S Rose, lbw McCloy76

J Seiffert, c Rogers b McCloy18

K Warid, c Rogers b McCloy2

J Salkeld, c Rogers b McCloy0

D Hamshaw, c Syed b McCloy44

D Santin, not out5

J Fennamore, c Rogers b McCloy0

Sundries9

TOTAL266

Bowling: R McCloy 20.5-0-88-7, B Wirth 7-1-30-0, O Bone 7-1-28-0, D Thoms 6-0-32-0, S Syed 24-7-50-3, J Hoare 11-1-34-0.