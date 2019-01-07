Fishermen rescued as boat flips crossing bar

AN EARLY morning fishing trip didn't go according to plan for two fisherman.

They found themselves in the water after the vessel flipped when they attempted to cross Evans Head bar.

A spokesman for Evans Head Marine Rescue said nobody was injured and they were back on land after their boat flipped around 7.30am.

"A small tinny proceeded to go over the bar but got caught by a wave and rolled over," he said.

"The local surf club sent out their rescue rubber ducky, and picked up the passengers.

"The boat washed inside the bar up on shore and the Marine Rescue boat towed it to the ramp."