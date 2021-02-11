Menu
Sandbagging works have been taking place at Belongil, outside Elements of Byron Resort. Picture: Greg Jard
News

Fisheries issues stop work order for beach sandbagging

Liana Boss
11th Feb 2021 1:00 PM
A stop work order has been issued for sandbagging works on a Byron Bay beach, according to Byron Shire Council.

The council has issued a statement regarding works that have been ongoing on the beach at the Elements of Byron Resort.

Dion McPhee from Elements of Byron previously said the world relates to a geo-bag wall built in 2015.

He said Elements was required to maintain the wall under the Coastal Protection Act code of practise.

But the council has said NSW Fisheries has issued a stop work order for the operation.

"Council and NSW Fisheries staff are working together to investigate the sandbagging and excavation reported at Elements of Byron this week," the council said in a statement.

Fisheries staff have inspected the site and have actioned a stop work order under the Fisheries Act to Elements for 40 days."

Elements and NSW Fisheries have been approached for comment.

