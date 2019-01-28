Menu
CONCERNING: Recent reports of fish dying in the water hole at Moore Park, Kyogle has sparked community concern. CONTRIBUTED
'Fish kill' at waterhole sparks community concern

Francis Witsenhuysen
28th Jan 2019 1:45 PM
AN IMAGE of dead fish floating in the water hole at Kyogle's Moore Park has sparked community concern.

Melinda McCormack shared the photo on the Kyogle (the friendly town) Facebook page yesterday, with the caption: "A sign of the dry, very sad, fish kill at Moore Park.”

The post generated a robust debate over the reasons for the fish deaths and what could be done.

While the dry conditions and heat were obvious suggestions, Minnie Morrison commented saying the nearby fruit bat population was to blame.

Hayley Strong replied: "Nothing to do with irrigation systems, farm runoff, noxious weeds, native flora removal, and poor land management practices? Definitely the bats LOL.”

The Department of Primary Industries has been approached for confirmation on whether they had inspected the site.

More to come.

dead fish dpi fisheries kyogle moore park water hole
