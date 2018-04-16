Firth triumphs on Lismore track

WINNERS: Trophy girl Bronte Jordan is pictured with, from left to right, Trevor Wiley (best placed "Sportsman" driver in main event), runner-up Mark Robinson, main event winner Andrew Firth and third-placed Andrew Pezzutti.

ANDREW Firth continued his good season when he took out the 35-lap V8 Dirt Modified feature race at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway Saturday night.

Firth took full advantage of his front row starting position and had the pace to stave off the opposition throughout the event as he led runner-up Mark Robinson and third-placed Andrew Pezzutti to the chequered flag.

Several caution yellow lights interrupted the action, but Firth's speed at the restart ensured he maintained his lead position.

The race progressed only a quarter of a lap before Zac MacDonald spun. At the complete restart another bingle followed soon after involving Brent Hall, Paul Booker, Mark Connolly and Pezzutti. Booker withdrew due to front end suspension damage and Connelly also was sidelined.

When the race settled down it was clear Firth was the man to beat. He was fast and smooth, while further back Robinson, Geoff Rose, Sam Bruggy and Josh Rose battled for the major placings.

This pattern continued with MacDonald pressuring Hall as Anthony Ashen, Trent Schofield and Pezzutti were involved in a high-speed traffic snarl.

Bruggy later quit the race when his car sustained a steering problem. Pezzutti got underneath Schofield and continued his strong move toward a major placing.

Robinson passed Geoff Rose and then set out after Firth who enjoyed a handy advantage as the laps dwindled.

Robinson closed the gap to be with Firth in the final laps, setting up an exciting finish.

Further back Pezzutti moved into third in a good drive. Firth kept Robinson at bay and took a deserving victory, while Robinson maintained second and Pezzutti was third.