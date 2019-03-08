Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Megan Kline is honoured by her ground-breaking appointment to a senior position with Peabody mining.
Megan Kline is honoured by her ground-breaking appointment to a senior position with Peabody mining. CONTRIBUTED
Business

Peabody mine makes company history with equality move

8th Mar 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 9:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER developing an interest in the resources sector as a 17-year-old, Megan Kline has completed an exceptional rise through the ranks.

Hailing from Moranbah, Ms Kline has been appointed as Peabody Moorvale's site senior executive, becoming the first woman to assume the role in the history of the mining company.

The announcement on International Women's Day was a proud moment for Ms Kline, who said a day with her stepdad at the Kalgoorlie gold mine set her on the industry pathway.

"My stepdad was in the mining industry in Western Australia but for some time I thought I was going to study medicine," she said.

"That all changed that day at Kalgoorlie where I found the big trucks and massive scale of operations really exciting.

"I believe the sky really is the limit for women who want to pursue trade and professional roles in the resources sector.

"For any young woman thinking about what career they might choose, I say give mining a crack. It's challenging, exciting, there's amazing people to work with and far greater financial security than some other industries offer."

Peabody Australian president, George Schuller Jnr paid tribute to Ms Kline's commitment and determination to re-shape perceptions of the typical mining industry employee.

More Stories

editors picks international women's day megan kline mines mining industry peabody peabody mining women in mining
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Man hospitalised after being stabbed in chest

    premium_icon Man hospitalised after being stabbed in chest

    Crime POLICE were called to an argument in Goonellebah last night.

    • 8th Mar 2019 10:19 AM
    CONFIRMED: Byron Palace Cinemas opening date revealed

    premium_icon CONFIRMED: Byron Palace Cinemas opening date revealed

    Business The movie line up for the first week has also been unveiled

    Why this is the most boring election ever

    premium_icon Why this is the most boring election ever

    Opinion "Announcements are forgotten almost as soon as they are made”

    New Mexican restaurant on verge of opening in Lismore

    premium_icon New Mexican restaurant on verge of opening in Lismore

    News Excitement is building as a new eatery prepares to open

    • 8th Mar 2019 12:00 PM