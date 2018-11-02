First Todd Carney, now Jamie Lyon: Huge boost for NRRRL

Jamie Lyon is set to be the captain-coach of the Ballina Seagulls.

THERE will be a major NRL influence to the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League next season with Ballina confirming it has signed Jamie Lyon as captain-coach.

The former Australian, NSW and Manly-Warringah premiership-winning centre moved to the region 18 months ago after playing the last of his 226 games with the Sea Eagles in 2016.

Ballina club president Al Perry said Lyon had been an ornament to the game and "just the sort of bloke we want involved in our club".

"I was doing some work on his house at Skennars Head and asked his intentions," Perry, a builder, said yesterday.

"He wanted to take a year off so I told him if he wanted to do anything, give us a crack.

"Mullumbimby, Byron Bay and Evans Head were all interested but we talked him into coming to our club."

The signing follows news earlier in the week that former Dally M Medallist Todd Carney would captain-coach Byron Bay next year.

Brent Kite, a former Australian, NSW and Manly prop forward, coached the Tweed Coast Raiders to an NRRRL premiership this year.

Lyon, 36, is originally from Wee Waa in the state's north-west.

A goal-kicking centre, he played his first club football for Parramatta before moving to England to join Super League club St Helens, where he is regarded as one of their best ever.

After two seasons he returned to the NRL with Manly, winning the 2008 and 2011 grand finals.

In his last seaosn he became the fourth player to score 100 tries and kick 500 goals.

Perry acknowledged the outstanding contributions of the Seagulls' recent first-grade coaches, with Greg Barnes (2013-14), Tyler Iverson (2015) and Mick Foster (2017) winning NRRRL premierships - with teams of nearly all local juniors.

"Greg Barnes has also coached our Under-18s to the past three grand finals," Perry said.

"With that sort of talent coming through it will be unreal to have them on the field with a player like Jamie."

Perry said Lyon would probably play five-eighth for Ballina.