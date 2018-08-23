First time tri at Ballina

JUNIOR CHAMP: Luke Harvey will compete in the Ballina Triathlon on Sunday.

JUNIOR CHAMP: Luke Harvey will compete in the Ballina Triathlon on Sunday. Valerie Horton

CURRENT world triathlon sprint champion Luke Harvey will compete in the inaugural Ballina Triathlon event on Sunday.

Harvey is from Redcliffe and was crowned champion in the 16-19 Age Group in the Netherlands last year and is part of the Triathlon Queensland Talent Squad. He can expect competition from local hopefuls Jaime Cascajares and Eamon Ring.

The event has attracted competitors from south-east Queensland with a strong contingent from the Ballina Triathlon Club.

Sunday will start with the Kids and Family Triathlon followed by a Tempta and Sprint distance Triathlon.

The Ballina Triathlon is the first in the North Coast triathlon NSW Interclub regional series.

Some of the elite triathletes will instead compete in an Ironman 70.3 event at Mooloolaba on the Sunshine Coast this weekend.

Others are coming to Ballina and will use it as preparation for the upcoming ITU World Triathlon Championships on the Gold Coast next month.

"This event has huge potential at Ballina and it will be an attractive course for competitors,” event organiser Michael Crawley said. "It might take a few years to build up popularity but the response from everyone so far has been overwhelmingly positive.

"The longer distance athletes will be on the Sunshine Coast but this will showcase some of the best up-and-coming talent.

"There will be a lot of young males and females from the region using it as a warm-up to worlds.”

About 350 triathletes are expected to compete over two days with a 5km Fun Run starting things off on Saturday at Pop Denison Park, East Ballina.

The triathlon course is well suited for both competitive and social participants and includes a swim in Shaws Bay, a cycle along the Ballina Coast and a run along the North Wall.

Athletes will be supported by local volunteers from the Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Lifesaving Club, the Ballina Men's Shed, The Rotary Club of Ballina on Richmond, the Ballina Lions Club, and the Ballina Triathlon Club.

Local residents on course have been notified and will have access to their homes via motorbike escort.

The kids are expected to hit the water first on Sunday at around 7.15am.

There are still limited entries available.

Visit www.nxsports.org/ nxevent/ballina-triathlon

to register.