20°
News

'First time lucky' for Bingo winner

Samantha Poate
| 11th Jul 2017 5:30 AM
Alby Waldron when he came to collect his prize at the Northern Star this week.
Alby Waldron when he came to collect his prize at the Northern Star this week. Samantha

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ALBY Waldron is $1000 richer being crowned the winner of The Northern Star's Bill Buster's Bingo promotion.

Mr Waldron said he read about his win in the weekend edition as unfortunately he had missed the notification calls on Friday.

"Very very surprised and very happy,” Mr Waldron said of the great news.

Mr Waldron said he entered the competition about two weeks ago and thought why not give it a shot.

Fortunately for him he was "first time lucky” and already has plans to spend his voucher in the near future.

"I got insurance coming up so I think I will use it towards that,” he said.

When asked if he will continue to try his luck in future Northern Star competitions he didn't hesitate to say "of course”.

"While I am running hot I will keep running hot,” Mr Waldron said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bingo competition northern rivers community winnner

SNEAK PEEK: Old favourite to be revived in Lismore laneway

SNEAK PEEK: Old favourite to be revived in Lismore laneway

A QUIRKY new venture at one of Lismore's laneways aims to spice up the city's night life by reviving an old, much-loved restaurant.

Controversial sign spark's debate about potholes

A controversial sign about Byron Shire's roads was erected in the wake of the death of cyclist, Col Hadwell last week.

"Welcome to Byron Bay, where someone must die to fill a pothole"

Migaloo the white whale sails past our coast

A rare shot of Migaloo breaching last year off Brunswick Heads by Keith Christie. Photo: Keith Christie Photography

Ghostly whale makes his way along our coast during migration.

What power option is best for the Northern Rivers?

Biologists want environmental activists to back nuclear power, or risk catastrophic consequences of climate change

Nuclear, solar, wind, coal: There is so much to debate

Local Partners

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

LAWNMAKERS in New South Wales are being urged to ensure that new strata property laws make apartment buildings more pet-friendly.

Bushwalker rescued, flown to Lismore Base Hospital

Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service will open the doors of its hangar on July 1 for the community to see its operations. Pilot David O'Brien with air crewman Brett Dorrington and rescue crewman Trent Robinson.

Hiker flown to Lismore Base after night missing in bush

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

George Ezra pulls out of Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Due to unforeseen scheduling issues George Ezra is unable to make it

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Guy Sebastian makes epic fail on TV show Behave Yourself

GUY Sebastian is set to deliver a car-crash TV moment during a guest appearance on Channel Seven’s Behave Yourself.

Celebs are trying to make smoking cool. They're morons

Hey Bella, a cigarette is NOT a cool accessory. It’s just an excellent way to get cancer. (Pic: Instagram)

Oh, and here she is at 60 — yes that is a tube in her nose

Cleavage issue: "I’m sick of studies about what women wear”

The Project has slammed a study on women's cleavage

Finding Gobi changed everything

INSEPARABLE: Dion Leonard and Gobi will have their incredible story told on the big screen.

Warwick man and furry pal capture hearts

Lawyers' global hunt for Michael Jackson's sex-abuse accuser

Michael Jackson waves in this 2006 file photo.

Lawyers pursue $100 million claim against Jackson's former companies

Social media erupts with glee over Australian Ninja Warrior

Queensland native Rory Rhodes takes on the obstacle course on Australian Ninja Warrior.

It’s official: Aussies love Australian Ninja Warrior

Only one week to go until Game of Thrones returns

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season seven of Game of Thrones.

Cast members open up about what to expect in season seven.

ACRES WITH CREEK &amp; VIEWS!

L101 Tallowood Road, Possum Creek 2479

Rural 0 0 $1,385,000

This is "LIKE FINDING A NEEDLE in a HAY STACK!" 22 acres of land in much sought after Possum Creek - only 15 minutes from Byron Bay & 8 minutes to Bangalow ...

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $595,000 to...

Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the interior. The three-bedroom home has a separate...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

MODERN ESSENCE OF BEACHSIDE LIVING

2a Clifford Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,295,000 to...

Stylishly modern and beautifully renovated, this stand-out, quality home is positioned in a highly sought after private and relaxed beachside location, offering...

Timber Slab Factory - Freehold

1635 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 2 1 2 Contact Agent

Iconic Mullumbimby business with separate residence on 1.13 hectares of land. Site of historic Livingstone's Crossing, original dairy and bails. Unlimited...

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $595,000 to...

Set on 1042m2, this beautiful property offers an ideal country lifestyle in the charming, family friendly village of Main Arm. The home has recently been...

A Sanctuary in Lilli Pilli

8/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 $785,000 to...

Peace, privacy and a gorgeous outlook is assured in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with extra toilet and a northern aspect overlooking a...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 Contact Agent

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

FANTASTIC POTENTIAL IN A GREAT LOCATION

14 Raftons Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $875,000

Beautiful natural light floods the open plan dining, living and kitchen area which flows seamlessly onto the back deck which overlooks a generous back yard. This...

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!