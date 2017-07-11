'First time lucky' for Bingo winner

Alby Waldron when he came to collect his prize at the Northern Star this week.

ALBY Waldron is $1000 richer being crowned the winner of The Northern Star's Bill Buster's Bingo promotion.

Mr Waldron said he read about his win in the weekend edition as unfortunately he had missed the notification calls on Friday.

"Very very surprised and very happy,” Mr Waldron said of the great news.

Mr Waldron said he entered the competition about two weeks ago and thought why not give it a shot.

Fortunately for him he was "first time lucky” and already has plans to spend his voucher in the near future.

"I got insurance coming up so I think I will use it towards that,” he said.

When asked if he will continue to try his luck in future Northern Star competitions he didn't hesitate to say "of course”.

"While I am running hot I will keep running hot,” Mr Waldron said.