First time in 90 years, Lismore pool opens five weeks early

SPLASHING AROUND: Elias Scherrer, 2, and Caleb Scherrer, 8, celebrate with dad Pascale at the Lismore Memorial Baths' 90th birthday party in March. Hamish Broome

FOR THE first time in its 90 year history the Lismore Memorial Baths have kicked-off the swimming season five weeks early.

The good news for swimmers only gets better as the season has also been extended by a month to finish at the end of May 2019.

Opening hours for the rest of winter are Monday to Friday from 6am to 2pm and weekends from 9am to 2pm.

These hours will be extended from 10 September 10 to 6am to 6pm weekdays and 9am to 5pm on weekends. When daylight saving begins, the weekday hours will extend to 7pm.

Lismore Memorial Baths Assistant Manager Yonika Mantel said the early opening great opportunity for those looking to get active as it moves towards the end of winter.

"The 25m pool and splash pool are heated, and soon the 50m pool will be heated again as soon as the solar panels are fixed,” Ms Mantel said.

Lismore Memorial Baths is located in the Lismore CBD at 179 Molesworth St.