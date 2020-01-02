’First time ever’: Council’s plan for $54m road backlog

The Quad, Lismore, will get more attention in 2020 as one of council’s priorities.

AFTER a year of “tough decisions”, Lismore City Council said in 2020 it will “breathe new life into the CBD” with small grants for local businesses after receiving funding from the State Government.

And, there is “a plan” on how to fix the roads.

Mayor Isaac Smith said they will be issuing expressions of interest to shape the development of accommodation and conference facilities surrounding the Lismore Quad.

The funding will also allow work to commence on the Back Alley Gallery.

The $8 million upgrade of Crozier and Oakes Oval is also on the list for 2020, which is expected to attract more than 20,000 additional tourists every year, spending more than $2.3 million in the economy.

“The project, which will create the Lismore Regional Sports Hub, will cater for the needs of officials, players and spectators in rugby league, rugby union, cricket, soccer and AFL,” Cr Smith said.

“There will also be noticeable changes at Lismore Airport with fewer flights cancelled and delayed due to bad weather, thanks to a $4.5 million Federal Government investment.

“It means we can attract pilot training schools from other more expensive airports like Brisbane and the Gold Coast.”

Cr Smith said the projects will be underpinned by the largest investment in the council’s road network in living memory.

“I am proud to say that for the first time, this council has a plan on how to tackle our $54 million road backlog and bring it up to a standard that we all expect.

“This is all part of our Economic Development Strategy which identified five growth areas: agriculture, embracing a river-city lifestyle, innovation and technology, culture and sport, and growing professional services.

“To implement this strategy, we must ensure that council is always in a strong financial position.

“That is why after fixing last year’s deficit and adopting a new budget, we are now embarking on two-year journey to totally re-engineer our financial systems so in future our finances are always predictable, transparent and sustainable.”

Cr Smith said the government’s roll-out of the NBN should also be completed next year, providing fibre-to-the-curb connectivity in the CBD that will allow businesses to meet the changing demands of the future.

He said some notable achievements of 2019 was work on the North Lismore Plateau housing development finally began this year “after decades of debate”, along with other residential developments like Pineapple Road, and Eastwood Estate which will see thousands of new homes built over the next few years.

Council staff also worked very closely with all levels of government and the private enterprise to attract new businesses to the area, like the multi-million medicinal cannabis facility, which will create up to 100 new jobs.

Their involvement with Lismore’s newest school, the Living School in Conway Street was also noted.

Statistics from Lismore City Council’s annual report: