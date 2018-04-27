First stage of park redevelopment unveiled

THE first stage of Byron Bay's Railway Square makeover has been completed, creating an inviting entry into the park from Jonson Street and paving the way for the full upgrade over the next 12 months.

The upgrade has seen the north-eastern corner of the park converted into a plaza area, designed as the first step in recapturing the park's role as the community meeting and gathering space.

Railway Square Concept Plan at Byron Bay. Contributed

"This entry to the park off Jonson Street was run down and unsuitable for groups of people to gather,” said Byron Shire mayor Simon Richardson.

"The turf had turned to dust through over-use and barriers blocked the park from the street, creating an unwelcoming atmosphere for locals and visitors,” Cr Richardson said.

The upgraded entryway includes new plantings, custom seating elements, bike racks and paths that will connect to future park features. New lighting will also be installed in the coming months.

The Byron Shire Council said in a statement the plaza was designed in a way that encourages people walking past to stop, look into the park and come in off the street and to open view lines into the park.

"The next step is to complete our detailed design of the full park upgrade,” Cr Richardson said.

"Now that we've got the entryway established, we can focus on creating a beautiful, leafy oasis in the centre of town that people will want to stop and spend time in.”

The park's existing cottonwood trees are a centrepiece of the full plans, which also include new play spaces, gathering areas and opportunities for creativity and integrated art that tells stories about the site and Byron culture.

The Railway Park concept plans can be viewed on the council's website.