First Casino scout sworn in 100 years ago

100 YEARS OF SERVICE: The 2nd Casino Scouts celebrated 100 years of operation on Sunday at the Scout Hall with former Scouts, Mayor Robert Mustow and Member for Lismore Thomas George, visiting the celebrations. Jacqueline Munro

THOUSANDS and thousands.

That's how many former scouts are estimated to have passed through Casino's Scout group in the past century.

Last Sunday, the 2nd Casino Scout Group gathered together at the Scout Hall to renew their scout promise alongside thousands of other scouts group in celebration of 110 years of scouting in Australia.

While that alone is a special occasion, Casino's scout group had something just as special to celebrate.

It has been 100 years since the first scout was sworn in at Casino.

As part of the celebrations, the 2nd Casino Scout Group re-affirmed their scout promise in unison with other scout groups across the country.

Mrs Karen Rea of 2nd Casino Scout Group, says the scout promise bonds all scouting members in New South Wales and Australia under a single commitment.

"All members promise to live by the same scout promise," Mrs Rea said.

"The scouting promise is made by every scout to do their best. It guides us to be open to the many different beliefs in the world, to appreciate the impact we each make to our community, our country and world, and in turn, to understand and respect how the world can impact our lives."

Mrs Rea said alongside the promise, every scout agrees to live by the values in the Scout Law, which includes to be respectful, do what is right, and believe in themselves.

Former scouts Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow and outgoing Member for Lismore Thomas George visited the celebrations to offer their own congratulations and share stories from their own scouting days.

Mr George, who was a scout in 1959, said the time he spent as a scout was "invaluable".

"I can still remember everything they taught me," he said.

"I can still tie a reef knot."

Glen Gray joined scouts as a child, and said he didn't regret it for a moment.

"When I joined, (the group) was really struggling. You know, it had low members and worn out gear and scouting just wasn't popular at the time," Mr Gray said.

"So from there we had to start from scratch, and I was able to watch it build back up again."

While Mr Gray had joined as a child, Neil McCubbin was an adult before he got involved with the organisation.

"I was a teacher down at The Rocks in southern NSW, when I decided to join the group as a leader," he said.

"Down there, kids joined scouts because there was nothing else to do. I really found that I enjoyed it, and I'm still here."

Mr McCubbin said while scouts' popularity had waned, it was still one of the best hobbies children can join.

"Scouting still teaches team work and initiative for kids, while giving them a physical outlet," he said.

Mr Gray agreed, saying scouting activities such as camping and community activities provided fun and fitness for children.

"Being out in the bush and learning by doing, it's all fantastic," he said.

"It really teaches you how to be part of a team, and gives you opportunities into bigger and better things."

For more information about scouts, visit www.nsw.scouts.com.au