The rodeo is back in town after 40 years

SAM Cornish is the quiet, serious looking councillor who swaps the Casino council chambers for the rodeo ring whenever he can.

The 27-year-old bull fighter will protect bull riders at the rodeo ring at Rappville this Saturday.

"It's a good feeling to outsmart a 1000kg animal," Mr Cornish said.

"You're always going to have some fear. Having an idea how stock behave helps."

Mr Cornish used to ride the bulls, took a break and returned as the person who defends riders from injury.

Having recently returned from a US professional bull riders camp, he walks gingerly with recovering fractured ribs. He admits rodeo bull fighting is a young person's game.

He wears American football boots with cleats to grip the ground and a plastic vest to protect his chest.

He doesn't wear clown make-up. That is a different job. The clown makes the crowd laugh. The bull fighter's role is all about protection.

Saturday is the first time there for a bull ride at Rappville and the first rodeo in 40 years.

The event will feature an open, novice and junior bull rides, a feature bull ride, open bullock ride, steer, poddy rides and a buck jump exhibition.

The stock on the day are provided by Gary and Danial Piggot from Kyogle.

See Sam Cornish in action this Saturday at Rappville.

The Rappville Sports Ground will host the two events, with Memorial Cattle Dog Trials being held on the Saturday and Sunday, while the bull ride will take place under lights after the dog trial on Saturday evening.

"It's going to be great weekend of entertainment and we're hoping people will get behind both events," dog trial organiser Geoff McLennan said.

"Some of the best dog triallers in the country will be at Rappville and anyone who enjoys watching skilled cattle dogs and their handlers at work should not miss this event.

"However, if you prefer a bit more action you won't want to miss the bull ride which will see competitors from all over the Northern Rivers and South East Queensland travel to Rappville."

The dog trial has been held annually for the past eight years and honours three local men -- Jack Richards, Rex McLennan and Ian Ensby -- who all died within a short time of each other and worked tirelessly in a number of roles over many years for the benefit of the Rappville community.

This year's event will start at 7am Saturday and is expected to attract local and interstate dog triallers. Admission is free.